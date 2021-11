Lions football now has six wins under its belt after defeating the McNeese Cowboys 23-20 last night in Strawberry Stadium. The 38th edition of this in-state rivalry game did not disappoint. Southeastern entered the game with a record of (6-1) while being ranked 8th in the FCS polls. McNeese was 3-4 walking into Strawberry Stadium last night, but had won its last two games including the latest one being an upset of Incarnate Word on the road.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO