Energy Industry

Rolls-Royce gets funding to develop mini nuclear reactors

By Submitted by PolygamousRanchKid
 4 days ago

Rolls-Royce has been backed by a consortium of private investors and the UK government to develop small nuclear reactors to generate cleaner energy. However, critics say the focus should be on renewable power, not new nuclear. Rolls-Royce SMR said one...

Freethink

Are mini reactors the future of clean energy?

The U.K. just made a big investment in nuclear energy, giving Rolls-Royce nearly $300 million to develop a fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs). “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the U.K. to deploy more low-carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence,” Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K.’s business and energy secretary, said of the deal.
The Independent

Union hails agreement to secure future of Rolls-Royce plant

The future of a Rolls-Royce plant has been secured after a long-running dispute, according to a union.Unite announced its members in Barnoldswick, Lancashire have voted to accept an agreement the union said includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies for five years and for manufacturing to be undertaken on the site for at least 10 years.The union has been in dispute with the company over plans to move aeroplane fan blade production to Singapore which led to strike action.Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the workers at Barnoldswick who have stood solidly...
Law.com

Three Firms Secure Roles As Rolls Royce Goes Nuclear With £405M Investment

Eversheds Sutherland, Dentons and HFW have all landed roles on a £405 million nuclear deal in the U.K. Defence company Rolls-Royce has secured funding for its newly-established Small Modular Reactor business, with Exelon Generation Limited, Rolls-Royce Group and BNF Resources set to invest £195 million over the next three years into the business. A grant funding of £210 million has also been provided by the U.K. government.
ARTnews

Academics Decry British Museum’s BP Sponsorship: ‘Rapid Transition Away from Fossil Fuels Is Crucial’

In an open letter published on Wednesday, dozens of academics and museum workers denounced London’s British Museum for its continued financial arrangement with the oil company BP, claiming that the sponsorship is ill-suited to a world facing the threat of climate change. The letter comes as the institution’s deal with BP is set to expire, leaving open the question of whether the British Museum will renew it. “Refusing further sponsorship from BP would send a strong signal that fossil fuel corporations—like tobacco and arms companies—are no longer welcome in cultural life,” the letter reads. “By diminishing BP’s ‘social license to operate’,...
slashdot.org

France To Build New Nuclear Energy Reactors

Au contraire. This is about the most stupid thing they can do and they know it. Because not many are as familiar with the massive problems of nuclear power as the french. They do need reactors to keep their nuclear weapons active and that is the only reason they are doing this. Also note that there was no announcement as to how many they want to build.
theregister.com

Rolls-Royce set for funding fillip to build nuclear power stations based on small modular reactor technology

British engineering and aerospace giant Rolls-Royce has secured funding to build nuclear power stations based on small modular reactor (SMR) technology. A consortium of BNF Resources UK LTD, Exelon Generatuion Lt and Roll-Royce Group will invest £195m roughly over a three-year period. This cash injection will allow the companies to qualify for a £210m grant from the British government, specifically the UK Research and Innovation Funding.
power-technology.com

UK Government announces funding for Rolls-Royce SMR technology

The UK Government has promised £210m ($285m) of funding for defence and aerospace company Rolls-Royce to help it build small modular reactors (SMRs). The funding, together with a £250m investment from the private sector, will be used to advance the second phase of the low-cost nuclear project, which will involve further development of the SMR design.
ScienceBlog.com

How prolonged radiation exposure damages nuclear reactors

New research from Texas A&M University scientists could help in boosting the efficiency of nuclear power plants in the near future. By using a combination of physics-based modeling and advanced simulations, they found the key underlying factors that cause radiation damage to nuclear reactors, which could then provide insight into designing more radiation-tolerant, high-performance materials.
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
slashdot.org

Sony To Invest $500 Million in TSMC's New Japanese Chip Plant Venture

From the article: "The plant will produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips to address strong global demand for specialty chip technologies, they said." The PS5 uses AMD chips on a 7nm node so it is highly unlikely that the plant can make them. There are plans to move the AMD chips to a 6nm node which would help production.
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
slashdot.org

Chemists Discover New Way To Harness Energy From Ammonia

Ammonia is potentially great as a renewable resource - but humans churn out about 2g a day of ammonia. You can also get ammonia from decomposing organics, so I guess landfills become more important. I don't see us capturing ammonia from farm animals. And you should be able to generate ammonia industrially from bacteria.
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils 4 Sleek New Alternative-Fuel Aircraft Concepts With Low-to-Zero Emissions

Embraer took another step toward a greener future by introducing four small, prop-driven, low-to-zero emissions concept designs this week. “We will see a big transformation in our industry towards a more sustainable aviation,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer is in a unique position to make viable the introduction of new disruptive green technologies.” While that sounds good, but no one actually knows how viable or disruptive any one approach will be, which explains why the new Energia line includes four options with varying approaches. Two of the four designs are nine-seaters. The first, the Energia Hybrid, will...
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
TheConversationAU

COP26: cities create over 70% of energy-related emissions. Here's what must change

Cities are responsible for 71-76% of energy-related CO₂ emissions. Today, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow will convene to discuss this urgent global problem. Carbon emissions in cities are generated through activities including the construction and operation of buildings, manufacture of building materials such as steel and concrete, and through the movement of people, goods and services. The sector has been described as the “sleeping giant” of carbon emissions. This includes Australia, where a pre-COVID forecast estimated the population will reach 30 million by 2029 – requiring many more buildings to be constructed this decade and beyond. Over the next 30 years,...
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
