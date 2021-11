The FA Cup has extended its partnership with Emirates by a further three seasons which will see the competition continue to be called the Emirates FA Cup until 2024. Emirates became the title sponsor of the event in 2015, which gave the airline global and exclusive rights to its brand and properties. The partnership was later lengthened by three seasons in 2018 following a ‘highly successful’ period of collaboration.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO