CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe Got Fired from Job on QVC

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RP4R_0crCXhn200

Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs is a man renowned for holding a multitude of occupations during his life. Having dipped his toes into so many different pools, it’s only natural some of them weren’t the best fit and he’d have to be let go. This was true with QVC and it is a story you definitely want to hear.

Speaking to Peter Hartlaub of the San Francisco Chronicle, Rowe discussed numerous topics, but a particularly interesting one was his story of QVC firing him. Rowe began by saying a training program didn’t exist. Upon being hired, QVC put you on probation while you acquainted yourself with the inventory. They put Rowe on double probation and he revealed technically being fired for “inappropriate contact with a nun doll.”

“A doll was brought to me,” Rowe began. “If you wound her up she would sing Climb Every Mountain I thought that was hysterical. The camera was off of me, I couldn’t find the winder, it wasn’t in the small of her back or the top of her shoulder. It was in her ass basically.”

“I’m off camera, I can’t get any torque on it. I turn her upside down. Pretty soon the nun’s head is in my crotch, and her habit is pushed down. People around me are either mute with horror or in hysterics. It’s 7 o’clock in the evening on a Sunday. The TV comes back to me on a medium shot. It looked like I was sodomizing a nun.”

There’s more though. They were also selling a book titled When Kids Ask Tough Questions and Rowe said Santa Claus didn’t exist. Additionally, he broke an indoor/outdoor unbreakable dinnerwear set, as well as read his boss’s memos on the air.

Some jobs simply aren’t a good fit, it seems.

Mike Rowe Says ‘TV Blows,’ Which Led to ‘Dirty Jobs’ Succeeding

In the same interview, Mike Rowe answered questions about Dirty Jobs and some of the occupations he’s tried. While discussing the show, he commented how “TV blows” and that realization led to the show succeeding.

Rowe loved Dirty Jobs’ premise but noted he didn’t care for how television treated people. “TV blows,” he bluntly stated. “We turn regular people into heroes or punch lines. That’s what we do. Once it became clear that Dirty Jobs was going to work, to me that became the challenge. How do we keep that from happening?”

That’s when Rowe had his realization. If anyone is going to be made a fool of, it should be him, not the guests. “And then it became clear. It has to be me. I have to fail. I’m paid to try, and I’m rewarded for failing. It’s the ultimate management of expectations.”

Comments / 18

Related
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Calls ‘Dirty Jobs’ a ‘Love Letter’ to Hard Work and Risk-Taking

Mike Rowe believes his views were unfairly represented in a recent interview. And he’d like the reporter to join his podcast to set the record straight. Mike Rowe met with Jake Maynard of The New Republic to talk about Rowe’s Discovery Channel series Dirty Jobs. But he’s feeling disgruntled after reading the piece that followed titled Mike Rowe’s Dirtiest Job? Cozying up to Conservatives.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dirty Jobs’: How Mike Rowe’s Grandfather Influenced His Life and Work

Do you have a grandparent that is extra special to you? For Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe, that person is his beloved grandfather. By now it goes without saying, but most people know Mike Rowe from his time on Dirty Jobs. The popular Discovery Channel show follows in the footsteps of our nation’s workers who perform dirty, and sometimes, downright disgusting jobs. Rowe also starred in the CNN series called Somebody’s Gotta Do It. Both shows are very similar.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Reveals His Grandfather Was Early Inspiration for ‘Dirty Jobs’

There is nothing better than a wholesome relationship with your grandparents. And for Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe, he has a lot to thank his grandfather for. Whether we recognize it or not, our grandparents are one of the most valuable resources we have. They have so many stories to tell and so many life experiences that we can learn from. That goes especially so for Mike Rowe. Thanks to his beloved grandfather, Rowe developed a lifelong passion for trade jobs. Not only that, but he understands more of who he is and where he comes from.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rowe
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Explains Process Behind New Show ‘How America Works’

If you are a fan of Mike Rowe in Dirty Jobs, then you are going to love hearing him talk about the new show, How America Works. It probably goes without saying, but Mike Rowe is best known as the man on Dirty Jobs. Rowe starred in the Discovery Channel series from 2005 to 2012. If you have ever watched it, then you know what it’s all about. Rowe follows alongside workers across the country who are tasked with performing difficult, strange, and sometimes disgusting duties. In addition to that, Rowe also starred in a very similar show for CNN called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Explained Why ‘TV Blows’ and How That Realization Led to ‘Dirty Jobs’

One goal television personality Mike Rowe had when he set out to make “Dirty Jobs” was to treat the people he showcased in the series with respect. That was an important goal for him because of how television shows throughout for years and years had treated people who appeared in them. The now 59-year-old Rowe talked about this during a 2010 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Says Key to ‘Dirty Jobs’ Was Being a ‘Guest’ Not a ‘Host’

A lot of Outsiders have been on the Mike Rowe train since his “Dirty Jobs” days and it’s nice to see the rest of the country waking up to support him. He recently opened up about the inspiration behind the critically-acclaimed series and credits a lot of it to his own grandfather (the same man he named his whiskey after). Rowe remembers his grandfather as a master tradesman and watched him perfect his craft over several years. Eventually, though, Rowe grew tired of seeing blue-collar workers like his grandfather get taken for granted.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Picks Apart the Myth of Dirty Jobs Being Undesirable

Like most reality TV stars, Mike Rowe has received his fair share of criticism from his shows like Dirty Jobs and How America Works. And most of the time, according to the celebrity, he doesn’t pay much attention to the remarks. However, when journalist Jake Maynard criticized the people who partake in his scholarship, Rowe felt he had to respond. In an effort to explain his point of view, Rowe posted a version of the article with his own comments.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Jobs#Television
Outsider.com

‘Dirty Jobs’: Mike Rowe Thinks Show ‘Challenged’ Views of Opportunity in America

Mike Rowe thinks that many Americans have given up all hope of finding opportunities in the workforce. But Dirty Jobs has helped reinstall faith in the system. Opportunity was at the forefront of the old American dream. Past generations believed that as long as someone worked hard enough, they could live a comfortable and enjoyable life. But as the cost of living increased over the years, people lost faith in the dream.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

288K+
Followers
29K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy