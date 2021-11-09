CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Startups in Africa Can Now Take Advantage of This Amazon Accelerator

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Web Services has launched the AWS Startup Loft Accelerator, a 10-week, virtual, equity-free acceleration program for early-stage startups in countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Participants of the startup accelerator will have tailored personal training with access to experienced advisors, subject matter experts,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
