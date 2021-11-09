CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicky Romero: "Don’t be afraid to ignore the ‘standard’ producer rules. There are so many songs where normal music theory hasn’t been used, but absolutely blows the roof off in a club"

Cover picture for the articleNicky Romero catapulted to success in 2012 after the thumping electro-house melodies of "Toulouse" turned a generation of EDM fans on to this imaginative producer. Romero went on to collaborate with the late Avicii on the astronomically successful "I Could Be The One", scoring a No 1 in the UK, Poland...

