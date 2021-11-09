Nicky Romero: "Don’t be afraid to ignore the ‘standard’ producer rules. There are so many songs where normal music theory hasn’t been used, but absolutely blows the roof off in a club"

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has given an exciting update on the status of their next album.Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the their seventh record, which will be their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.Speculation of a new album release in 2022 was strongly hinted following the apparent confirmation that the group, led by Alex Turner, had been recording new music at a venue in Suffolk.Now, Helders has confirmed that the album will most likely be released in 2022, telling Rick Edwards on BBC’s Drumathon: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO