One awesome Pokemon cosplay is preparing for trouble and making it double with Team Rocket's Jessie! The anime franchise has seen a number of different iterations over the years as Ash Ketchum has gone through various regions introduced through the games, and while Ash's roster of companions had changed there was one major element that remained the same, Team Rocket. Jessie and James have been a part of the series for just as long as Ash has been, and while their impact on various seasons has shifted over the years, they've always added an energy to the series.

