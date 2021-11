You have heard of Bitcoin mining. You were told that it is expensive, complex, likely to kill you and best left to the experts. I assumed the same, that the process required hours of electrical analysis, complicated cash flow models with variable exchange rates and, of course, massive access to capital, space and technical prowess. Mining would never be feasible in a residential setting I thought, especially in an apartment complex, where I find myself living currently.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO