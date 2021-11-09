Schenevus girls, Oneonta volleyball lose heartbreakers

The Schenevus girls soccer team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Poland in the State Class D Regional Championship in Herkimer.

The Dragons opened the scoring 31 seconds into the game on a goal by Taylor Knapp set up by an assist by Shawna Whiteman. Alexis Bates evened things up for Poland five minutes later.

The halftime score was 2-2 after Lilly McColley scored for Poland and Angie Competiello scored for Schenevus.

Maddison Haver gave Poland the lead early in the second half, but Knapp tied things up with her second goal of the game thanks to a helper by Sam Osborne.

Bates scored the game-winning goal with a shot from 25 yards out.

Schenevus, which won both the Section IV and Tri-Valley League Championships, finishes the season with a school-record 19 wins.

Poland 4, Schenevus 3 (Saturday)

Poland: Alexis Bates 2-0, Lilly McColley 1-0, Maddison Haver 1-0, Ava Malin 0-1, Lily Martin 0-1

Schenevus: Taylor Knapp 2-0, Angie Competiello 1-0, Shawna Whiteman 0-1, Sam Osborne 0-1

Shots-Corner Kicks: P 15-0, S 14-3

Goalies: Chloe Roark (P) 11, Kelsey Burton (S) 8

VOLLEYBALL

Lansing 3, Oneonta 2 (Saturday)

The Oneonta volleyball team lost a five-set heartbreaker to Lansing in the Section IV Class C Championship on Saturday in Corning.

After dropping the first set 25-23, the Yellowjackets stormed back to win sets two and three by the scores of 25-21 and 25-11, respectively. But Lansing was able to rally and win the final two sets 25-16 and 25-19 to win the title.

Among the top performers for Oneonta were Haley Utter (11 kills, two aces, three blocks), Maddie Denning (25 assists, two aces), Emily Lobb (27 digs), and Bella Gracias (16 kills).

Lansing 3, Oneonta 2 (Saturday)

Game Scores: 25-23, 21-25, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19

Oneonta: Haley Utter 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Maddie Denning 25 assists, 2 aces; Emily Lobb 27 digs; Bella Gracias 16 kills

Lansing: not provided

SWIMMING

The Oneonta girls swim team finished third overall out of eight teams at last week’s Section IV Class B Championships.

The Yellowjackets tallied a slew of top-five finishes.

Anna Bischoff was third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races, Peyton Gregory placed fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free, Jaelyn Privitera was fourth in the 100 breaststroke, and Kaylen Turley placed fifth in the 200 free.

OHS also performed well in the relay events. Gregory, Briegha Truesdell, Turley, and Bischoff gave Oneonta second place in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:04.03.

The Jackets also placed fourth in the 200 medley relay thanks to the quartet of Turesdell, Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, and Bischoff, and fifth in the 200 free relay with Turley, Veronica Coe, Shayla Truesdell, and Gregory swimming in that race.

Section IV Class B Championships

200 Medley Relay: 4. Breigha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, Anna Bischoff, 2:06.38

200 Freestyle: 4. Peyton Gregory, 2:11.45, 5. Kaylen Turley, 2:11.89, 14. Veronica Coe, 2:22.62

200 Individual Medley: 10. Victoria Heilveil, 2:39.05, 11. Hailey Zakala,) 2:48.54, 12. Jaelyn Privitera, 2:49.24

50 Freestyle: 3. Anna Bischoff, 26.02, 14. Shayla Truesdell, 29.80

Diving: 15. Sadie Baskin, 241.30, 16. Briegha Truesdell, 233.95

100 Butterfly: 11. Victoria Heilveil, 1:15.51, 15. Shayla Truesdell, 1:19.91

100 Freestyle: 3. Anna Bischoff, 56.98, 15. Makenzie Pierce, 1:08.42

500 Freestyle: 5. Peyton Gregory 5:58.12, 13. Veronica Coe, 6:29.71

200 Freestyle Relay: 5. Kaylen Turley, Veronica Coe, Shalya Truesdell, Peyton Gregory, 1:55.47

100 Backstroke: 6. Briegha Truesdell, 1:08.87, 8. Kaylen Turley, 1:13.40

100 Breaststroke: 4. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:19.36, 13. Hailey Zakala, 1:30.02, 15. Makenzie Pierce, 1:32.40

400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Peyton Gregory, Briegha Truesdell, Kaylen Turley, Anna Bischoff, 4:04.03