CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenevus, NY

Schenevus girls, Oneonta volleyball lose heartbreakers

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yctp_0crCQ1g000

The Schenevus girls soccer team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Poland in the State Class D Regional Championship in Herkimer.

The Dragons opened the scoring 31 seconds into the game on a goal by Taylor Knapp set up by an assist by Shawna Whiteman. Alexis Bates evened things up for Poland five minutes later.

The halftime score was 2-2 after Lilly McColley scored for Poland and Angie Competiello scored for Schenevus.

Maddison Haver gave Poland the lead early in the second half, but Knapp tied things up with her second goal of the game thanks to a helper by Sam Osborne.

Bates scored the game-winning goal with a shot from 25 yards out.

Schenevus, which won both the Section IV and Tri-Valley League Championships, finishes the season with a school-record 19 wins.

Poland 4, Schenevus 3 (Saturday)

Poland: Alexis Bates 2-0, Lilly McColley 1-0, Maddison Haver 1-0, Ava Malin 0-1, Lily Martin 0-1

Schenevus: Taylor Knapp 2-0, Angie Competiello 1-0, Shawna Whiteman 0-1, Sam Osborne 0-1

Shots-Corner Kicks: P 15-0, S 14-3

Goalies: Chloe Roark (P) 11, Kelsey Burton (S) 8

VOLLEYBALL

Lansing 3, Oneonta 2 (Saturday)

The Oneonta volleyball team lost a five-set heartbreaker to Lansing in the Section IV Class C Championship on Saturday in Corning.

After dropping the first set 25-23, the Yellowjackets stormed back to win sets two and three by the scores of 25-21 and 25-11, respectively. But Lansing was able to rally and win the final two sets 25-16 and 25-19 to win the title.

Among the top performers for Oneonta were Haley Utter (11 kills, two aces, three blocks), Maddie Denning (25 assists, two aces), Emily Lobb (27 digs), and Bella Gracias (16 kills).

Lansing 3, Oneonta 2 (Saturday)

Game Scores: 25-23, 21-25, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19

Oneonta: Haley Utter 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Maddie Denning 25 assists, 2 aces; Emily Lobb 27 digs; Bella Gracias 16 kills

Lansing: not provided

SWIMMING

The Oneonta girls swim team finished third overall out of eight teams at last week’s Section IV Class B Championships.

The Yellowjackets tallied a slew of top-five finishes.

Anna Bischoff was third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races, Peyton Gregory placed fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free, Jaelyn Privitera was fourth in the 100 breaststroke, and Kaylen Turley placed fifth in the 200 free.

OHS also performed well in the relay events. Gregory, Briegha Truesdell, Turley, and Bischoff gave Oneonta second place in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:04.03.

The Jackets also placed fourth in the 200 medley relay thanks to the quartet of Turesdell, Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, and Bischoff, and fifth in the 200 free relay with Turley, Veronica Coe, Shayla Truesdell, and Gregory swimming in that race.

Section IV Class B Championships

200 Medley Relay: 4. Breigha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Victoria Heilveil, Anna Bischoff, 2:06.38

200 Freestyle: 4. Peyton Gregory, 2:11.45, 5. Kaylen Turley, 2:11.89, 14. Veronica Coe, 2:22.62

200 Individual Medley: 10. Victoria Heilveil, 2:39.05, 11. Hailey Zakala,) 2:48.54, 12. Jaelyn Privitera, 2:49.24

50 Freestyle: 3. Anna Bischoff, 26.02, 14. Shayla Truesdell, 29.80

Diving: 15. Sadie Baskin, 241.30, 16. Briegha Truesdell, 233.95

100 Butterfly: 11. Victoria Heilveil, 1:15.51, 15. Shayla Truesdell, 1:19.91

100 Freestyle: 3. Anna Bischoff, 56.98, 15. Makenzie Pierce, 1:08.42

500 Freestyle: 5. Peyton Gregory 5:58.12, 13. Veronica Coe, 6:29.71

200 Freestyle Relay: 5. Kaylen Turley, Veronica Coe, Shalya Truesdell, Peyton Gregory, 1:55.47

100 Backstroke: 6. Briegha Truesdell, 1:08.87, 8. Kaylen Turley, 1:13.40

100 Breaststroke: 4. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:19.36, 13. Hailey Zakala, 1:30.02, 15. Makenzie Pierce, 1:32.40

400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Peyton Gregory, Briegha Truesdell, Kaylen Turley, Anna Bischoff, 4:04.03

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schenevus, NY
Herkimer, NY
Sports
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Poland, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
Oneonta, NY
Sports
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Osborne
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
113
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy