CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

PIAA football rankings: Northwestern Lehigh, Parkland lone area teams still getting top-10 attention

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ms3n6_0crCPxNk00
Northwestern Lehigh's Justin Holmes runs with the ball against Wilson during a District 11 Class 4A semifinal game last week. The Tigers area holding firm at No. 5 in the state 4A rankings while their opponent in Friday’s district final, Allentown Central Catholic, is listed as a “team to watch.”. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

The football season has ended for a majority of area high school teams.

In the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, just seven teams remain in the District 11 tournament and that number will be trimmed by at least three on Friday night, and possibly four depending on what happens in the District 11 Class 4A title game.

Of the original Colonial League teams in the merged Colonial-Schuylkill League, just three remain alive in districts and that number will be trimmed by at least one on Saturday when Palmerton and Northern Lehigh play at noon for the 2A championship.

But there are still some very good Lehigh Valley-area teams left and they are again recognized in the latest Pennsylvania football rankings compiled by Eric Epler of Pennlive.com .

In Class 6A, Parkland remains at No. 8 entering its second game in three weeks against Emmaus in the district semis, while Freedom and Northampton, who play in the other semifinal, are listed under “teams to watch.”

In Class 4A, Northwestern Lehigh is holding firm at No. 5, while the Tigers’ opponent in Friday’s district final, Allentown Central Catholic, is listed as a “team to watch.”

In Class 3A, District 11 powerhouse North Schuylkill, which had been ranked No. 1 most of the season until losing to Pottsville, is No. 4. Jim Thorpe, North Schuylkill’s opponent in Saturday night’s district final, is another “team to watch.”

Here is the complete list:

Pa. High School Football Rankings (Nov. 9)

Class 6A

Team (District) — Record — Previous rank

1. North Penn (1) — 11-0 — 1

2. Mount Lebanon (7) — 10-0 — 2

3. Central York (3) — 10-0 — 3

4. La Salle College HS (12) — 9-1 — 4

5. Harrisburg (3) — 10-1 — 6

6. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) — 7-2 — 5

7. Garnet Valley (1) — 11-0 — 7

8. Parkland (11) — 9-1 — 8

9. Coatesville (1) — 10-1 — 9

10. Pittsburgh C.C. (7) — 8-2 — 10

Teams to watch:

Bethlehem Freedom (11) 9-1, Hempfield (3) 7-4, McDowell (10) 7-1, Northampton (11) 11-0, Quakertown (1) 11-0.

Class 5A

Team (District) — Record — Previous rank

1. Governor Mifflin (3) — 8-0 — 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) — 7-1 — 2

3. Moon (7) — 10-0 — 3

4. Cathedral Prep (10) — 9-1 — 4

5. Manheim Central (3) — 9-1 — 5

6. Unionville (1) — 10-1 — 6

7. Shippensburg (3) — 11-0 — 7

8. West Chester Rustin (1) — 9-1 — 8

9. Penn-Trafford (7) — 8-1 — 9

10. Academy Park (1) — 8-2 — 10

Teams to watch: Gateway (7) 7-3, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 9-1, Spring Grove (3) 9-1, Strath Haven (1) 10-1, Upper Dublin (1) 9-2, Waynesboro (3) 9-2.

Class 4A

Team (District) — Record — Previous rank

1. Jersey Shore (4) — 11-0 — 1

2. Belle Vernon (7) — 8-0 — 2

3. Bishop McDevitt (3) — 8-1 — 3

4. Aliquippa (7) — 8-1 — 4

5. Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 11-0 — 5

6. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) — 9-1 — 6

7. Hampton (7) — 11-0 — 7

8. Thomas Jefferson (7) — 7-2 — 8

9. Valley View (2) — 10-1 — 9

10. McKeesport (7) — 8-2 — 10

Teams to watch: Allentown C.C. (11) 8-3, Bishop Shanahan (1) 8-3, Bonner-Prendergast (12) 8-2, Dallas (2) 8-2, Juniata (6) 9-2, North Pocono (2) 9-2.

Class 3A

Team (District) — Record — Previous rank

1. Central Valley (7) — 10-0 — 1

2. Wyomissing (3) — 11-0 — 2

3. Scranton Prep (2) — 9-0 — 3

4. North Schuylkill (11) — 10-1 — 4

5. Central Martinsburg (6) — 11-0 — 5

6. Neumann-Goretti (12) — 9-1 — 6

7. North Catholic (7) — 10-0 — 7

8. Bedford (5) — 9-1 — 8

9. Clearfield (9) — 11-0 — 9

10. Boiling Springs (3) — 10-1 — 10

Teams to watch: Avonworth (7) 8-2, Fort LeBoeuf (10) 7-2, Jim Thorpe (11) 7-4, Lakeland (2) 10-1, Wyoming Area (2) 9-1.

Class 2A

Team (District) — Record — Previous rank

1. Farrell (10) — 8-0 — 1

2. Southern Columbia (4) — 10-1 — 2

3. Sto-Rox (7) — 11-0 — 3

4. Windber (5) — 10-0 — 5

5. Steel Valley (7) — 10-0 — 6

6. Richland Township (6) — 9-2 — 7

7. York Catholic (3) — 10-0 — 8

8. Laurel (7) — 11-0 — 9

9. Karns City (9) — 9-1 — 10

10. Upper Dauphin (3) — 9-1 — NR

Teams to watch: Bald Eagle Area (6) 9-2, Beaver Falls (7) 7-3, Bellwood-Antis (6) 10-1, Mount Carmel (4) 9-2, Serra Catholic (7) 10-1.

Class 1A

Team (District) — Record — Previous rank

1. Old Forge (2) — 10-0 — 1

2. Canton (4) — 10-0 — 3

3. Muncy (4) — 10-1 — 2

4. Tri-Valley (11) — 9-1 — 4

5. Redbank Valley (9) — 9-1 — 5

6. Clairton (7) — 7-2 — 6

7. Steelton-Highspire (3) — 7-2 — 7

8. Juniata Valley (6) — 8-1 — 8

9. Williams Valley (11) — 8-2 — 9

10. Bishop Canevin (7) — 10-1 — 10

Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 6-4, Delone Catholic (3) 6-4, Homer-Center (6) 7-3, Leechburg (7) 9-2, Northern Bedford (5) 8-3, Rochester (7) 8-2.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Morning Call

District 11 Class 2A football: Northern Lehigh routs Palmerton for first title in 11 years

Joe Tout gave seniors Matt Frame and Trevor Amorim big bear hugs after Saturday afternoon’s District 11 Class 2A championship game. It was the best grip anyone could get on the dynamic duo. Frame ran for 334 yards and five touchdowns and Amorim added three scores and 70 yards as Northern Lehigh beat Palmerton for a second time in three weeks, 64-34, for its first district title in 11 years. ...
PALMERTON, PA
The Morning Call

‘This is their moment’ says East Stroudsburg South football coach Matt Walters after his Cavs staged an amazing rally to win District 11 Class 5A championship

It was worth the wait. One year after Whitehall and East Stroudsburg South were supposed to meet for the District 11 5A championship and COVID-19 intervened, they met Friday night at Lehighton Multi-Purpose Stadium and it was a classic. In an offensive spectacle in which both Whitehall quarterback Trey Dogmanits and South senior QB Bobby McClosky and others kept making big play after big play, ...
WHITEHALL, PA
The Morning Call

After hard-fought win over Northampton, Freedom football returns to District 11 6A title game with last year’s disappointment on its mind

Jason Roeder said his team didn’t dwell on it every single day of the last year. However, the memory remains fresh of what happened on Nov. 20, 2020. In a memorable District 11 6A football final at Whitehall High School, Roeder’s Freedom Patriots fell to Nazareth 37-29. On Friday night, one day shy of exactly a year later, Roeder’s Freedom team returns to Whitehall in a quest to get what ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh and Lafayette football seek momentum entering ‘The Game’

The Lehigh and Lafayette football teams have been all over the place this fall ... Virginia, New England, upstate New York, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and for one special trip for the Leopards, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. But the Mountain Hawks and Leopards are done with the long bus rides, the hotel stops and travel itineraries. For both Patriot ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy