CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BioNTech Expects Nearly $20 Billion In Covid Shot Sales; But Was The Guide High Enough?

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioNTech stock dipped Tuesday after its guidance for nearly $20 billion in full-year Covid vaccine sales lagged expectations despite a strong third-quarter report. For the year, BioNTech (BNTX) expects 16 billion to 17 billion euros in sales of its Pfizer (PFE)-partnered Covid shot. That translates to roughly $18.6 billion to $19.7...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Coupang Quarterly Earnings Miss As Infrastructure, Covid Costs Climb

Coupang stock fell Friday as the Korean e-commerce company reported third-quarter earnings that showed a larger-than-expected loss, hit by higher infrastructure costs and Covid-related spending. Coupang (CPNG) also missed revenue estimates. Before the market open Friday, Coupang reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents a share on revenue of $4.64...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Selling QQQ Into Strength Avoided Latest Fall

Selling into strength is a common theme in this swing trading column. That can apply to the stock market indexes as well. Looking at the Nasdaq 100 or an often used proxy, QQQ, you can see the benefit. A Market Call Using QQQ. No matter how bad things get in...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Nvidia In Record High Territory As One Analyst Gets Altitude Sickness

Nvidia stock is in record high territory ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report next week. But one Nvidia (NVDA) analyst turned cautious on Friday. Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson downgraded Nvidia stock to neutral from outperform, based on valuation. He also raised his price target on Nvidia stock to 300 from 220 after its recent upward run.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Strengthens, Tech Stocks Lead As Rivian Holds Gains And Etsy, Seagate, SiTime Rally

Tech stocks held their ground in afternoon trade, while blue chips recovered some of their early strength. The rock star of the week, Rivian Automotive (RIVN), defended its rally after Wednesday's IPO. Seagate Technology staged a breakout. MP Materials and Etsy rallied past buy ranges. Meanwhile, Apple, Nike and 3M overtook Johnson & Johnson to help boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#The Guide#Covid Shot Sales#Bntx#Factset
Investor's Business Daily

Google, Tesla Rival XPeng Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Zones

Google stock and Tesla (TSLA) China EV rival XPeng (XPEV) lead this weekend's watch list of stocks near buy points. Also on the list, Steel Dynamics (STLD) got a lift from the $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill. Eli Lilly is rising partly on hopes for its Alzheimer's drug, while T. Rowe Price has a renewed spring in its step after announcing a key acquisition, its first major deal in decades.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Blink Charging Stock Pops On Record Revenue, But Earnings Miss

Blink Charging (BLNK), which supplies a network of charging stations for electric vehicles, reported record Q3 earnings Thursday, but missed earnings estimates. Blink Charging stock jumped. EV charging stocks got a boost on Monday when Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes $7.5 billion for charging stations. President Joe...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Cools On Hot Inflation; Rivian IPO Revs Higher, Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares; GE, J&J Plan Breakups: Weekly Review

The stock market rally pulled back from record highs, as Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) pulled back from massive runs, while tech megacaps fell modestly and many hot IPOs tumbled, such as Upstart (UPST). Red-hot inflation weighed on stocks. But Rivian Automotive (RIVN) had a strong debut after pricing the biggest IPO since Alibaba (BABA). Affirm (AFRM) was a big earnings winner. Meanwhile, General Electric (GE) announced plans to split into three companies, while Dow component Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will split in two.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Lower, Weighed Down By Disney Stock; Tech Stocks Recover From Earlier Week's Losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq moved higher after Wednesday's difficult market losses. At around 3 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.7%, leading the upside. The Dow Jones industrials held a 0.4% loss and was weighed down by stocks like Disney (DIS), which fell over 7% on earnings.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Investor's Business Daily

Companies Losing Tons Of Money (Like Lucid) Make Investors Rich

Own stock in money-losing companies like AMC Entertainment (AMC), Lucid (LCID), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and American Airlines (AAL)? No problem — their stocks are all blasting past the S&P 500. Welcome to a bizarro stock market, where losing lots of money is a badge of honor for companies. Upward of...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees RS Rating Rise To 92

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND), which saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 85 to 92. Watch to see if Ligand stock is able to move into a buy zone.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

The Stunning 2021 IPO Stocks Blitz Won't End With Rivian

The market for IPO stocks in 2021 will go down in the record books as the hottest on record — and it's scorching hot. The IPO year started with such notables as Roblox hitting the market, just recently featured a mega-offering with Rivian, and will end with more massive companies squarely on investors' radar. In all, roughly 1,000 initial public offerings are expected to hit the market this year, with an array of high-profile names yet to come by Dec. 31.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Get Ready To Hear About Chips And Ships: Investing Action Plan

Here's your Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. Fast-growing maker of specialized computer chips, Nvidia, puts out its much watched fiscal Q3 results. It's an important data point, as Nvidia's chips are used in everything from artificial intelligence to cryptocurrency mining. On a more terrestrial standpoint, key shippers and retailers also report.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Extends Rebound As Tech Stocks Lead; This IBD 50 Stock Plunges

The stock market strengthened in midday trading Friday, still bouncing from Wednesday's sell-off, thanks in large part to technology stocks. The major indexes were on pace to end a five-week win streak. The Nasdaq composite is headed for a decline of 1.2% for the week, and the S&P 500 is off 0.6% this week.
STOCKS
AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.33% to $228.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $268.53 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Next-Tesla Tag Sends Rivian Near $100 Billion Without Sales

Rivian Automotive Inc. reached a market value of almost $100 billion two days after its initial public offering, drawing comparisons to Tesla Inc. But there are stark differences: When Tesla went public in 2010, the Elon Musk-led firm disclosed $93 million in revenue and losses far below the $1 billion Rivian reported for the first half. What’s more, Tesla’s initial market capitalization was about $2 billion and didn’t reach $90 billion until 2020.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Affirm Stock Pops As Revenue Tops Estimates, Amazon Partnership Expanded

Consumer financing firm Affirm Holdings (AFRM) reported September-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street estimates amid a wider loss. AFRM stock popped on Thursday as the company also announced a broader e-commerce partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). San Francisco-based Affirm reported fiscal first quarter earnings late Wednesday. AFRM stock rose nearly 14.8%...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy