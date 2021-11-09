CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Humans back at work? Gifts that help dogs handle anxiety

By LEANNE ITALIE
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44szJl_0crCOSxs00
Gift Guide Lonely Dogs This image provided by Kong shows the brand's classic toy for dogs. It can be filled with treats to keep a lonely dog occupied. As more people return to offices, dogs used to a high level of pandemic bonding may feel the loss. (Kong via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A lot of that human-pet bonding during the pandemic is slowly coming to an end as more offices reopen, so what's a lonely dog to do?

Turns out, a lot — and we don't mean an all-day whine, a messy rug delivery or doubling down on destroying the furniture.

Here are a few gift ideas for the newly alone dog.

ROVER RECOMMENDATIONS: We asked the folks at Rover.com, a large network of pet sitters and dog walkers, what they recommend. Treat-dispensing enrichment toys were at the top of the list to keep pets busy and ease anxiety.

The Paw5 Snuffle Mat taps into a dog's instinct to forage and plays on its keen sense of smell. Sprinkle treats or kibble into the tufty mat and let your pet root away. Machine washable. $39.99. Available at Rover, Amazon and elsewhere.

Outward Hound makes a variety of puzzle toys. Rover likes the Dog Hide N' Slide to reduce boredom and curb destructive behavior. Treats are hidden in slide compartments. The plastic and wood composite toy has no removable parts and has a non-slip base. $24.99. For purchase on Rover, Amazon and a wide range of retailers.

Rover swears by the Smartpetlove Snuggle Puppy designed for anxious pets. They're plush pups with battery-powered heartbeats to provide comfort. There's also a non-toxic heat pack. The battery pack is removable for machine washing and the heat packs are disposable. $39.95. On Rover, PetSmart and widely available elsewhere.

ON ETSY: The DIY marketplace offers a wealth of pet gifts. One star seller in France, JoyDogCat, offers handmade aventurine and labradorite bead collars for dogs. Aventurine, so the seller says, helps pooches overcome feelings of abandonment and "regain calm and inner peace," while labradorite helps them "adapt to the unexpected" and boosts confidence. They look great, at the very least, but are not intended to replace regular collars. They come in a range of sizes. $33 to $58, based on size.

For dogs and, OK, cats, another Etsy seller, BASZLEAustralia in Brisbane, has cozy bolster beds that surround pets in soft, inviting luxury at a bargain basement price. Made of cotton and fleece, these beds are a great alternative to all that pandemic couch cuddling and cost $19 to $41. They come in eight colors and five sizes.

PET CAMS THAT DO THINGS: They're wireless in different shapes and sizes for remotely monitoring and engaging pets. Some dispense treats, others play light laser with cats via phone. There are push notifications to detect barking or motion. Some roll around like little robots and others work in fixed positions. There's night vision and two-way audio. Shop around. Read reviews because there's always somebody who's got something to say about these devices.

Chewy.com has a nice selection but other brands are available all over the place. One is the Furbo Full HD Dog Treat Dispenser and Camera. $199. Receive real-time alerts, dog-related video recordings and highlights of your dog's day for an additional $6.99 a month.

PET SOUNDS: Much has been made of the calming effect of music on dogs, with researchers pointing in different directions in terms of genre. Some swear by classical, others by reggae or soft rock. Some believe the idea is to match the beat to a dog's own heartbeat. Others believe music and moving pictures do nothing at all, unless they're already a safety cue. Spotify has albums and playlists dedicated to the task of calming dogs. Amazon has streaming, CD and DVD options.

A company called Pet Acoustics sells a Bluetooth speaker pre-loaded with 90 minutes of music developed by a sound behaviorist to reduce stress and calm nervous canines. $59.99. There's a feline version for the same price. Head to Chewy.com.

THE THUNDERSHIRT: The ThunderShirt promises gentle, constant pressure to calm anxiety, fear and over-excitement. They're lightweight and machine washable. Fit is important for effectiveness and to avoid chafing, especially when worn for long periods. Seven sizes are available. There's a basic gray, but sportier looks are available, including a number in fuchsia. Prices range from $39.95 for extra small to $44.95 for extra large. On Amazon and widely available.

DOG TENTS: If your four-legged gift recipient isn't crated, perhaps a dog tent would offer comfort. From teepee style to canopied and full-on camping quality, there's a slew to choose from. Some fold for stowing while others require real estate full time. There's a size for any dog — and cat. Dogs may need training to get used to one. The PetnPurr Pet Teepee is a cute canine cave with a shaggy white top, matching thick shag cushion and gray walls. $59.99. Widely available. REI sells the collapsible Tiny Tent in green and blue. It has two side doors, zippered mesh windows on all four walls and costs only $24.95. On Rei.com.

THE KONG: If you'd like to not think too hard about it, the Kong rubber toy may be the gift for you. It's hollow and irregularly shaped for a wacky bounce. It can be filled with peanut butter, spray cheese, favorite treats, or a combination of moistened and dry kibble to last a bit longer as a distraction. There are different sizes (important) and versions for beginner chewers, senior chewers, average chewers and power chewers (also important). They're dishwasher safe and come in several colors. Kong classic is red and ranges from $7.99 for extra small to $24.99 for XXL. Widely available.

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Dogs get more separation anxiety when left with another animal

With lockdowns being lifted in many parts of the world, a large number of dogs left home alone by their owners face psychological problems such as separation anxiety. While it may seem that dogs who are left home with other canine companions would feel less lonely and anxious, a new study led by the Academy for Animal Naturopathy in Dürnten, Switzerland has found that the opposite is usually true. Dogs appear to be even more anxious when left home with other dogs.
PETS
earth.com

Common household sounds trigger anxiety in dogs

A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science has found that even common household noises can trigger intense feelings of anxiety in dogs. Particularly higher frequency intermittent sounds, such as the battery warning on a smoke detector, can cause the most anxiety in canines. While previous research...
PETS
WEHT/WTVW

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
East Bay Times

How to handle conflicts between dogs

Pets — especially dogs — are extremely popular in Marin. In fact, when I think about my own neighborhood block, every home has at least one dog. (Yay for dogs!) Unfortunately, this preponderance of dogs also means that occasionally they get into altercations with each other. Seeing your dog involved...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walkers#Dog Toy#Pet Dogs#Dog Training#Rover#Rover Com#Petsmart#Etsy
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Boozehounds, Where Dogs Bring Their Humans!

Boozehounds is a spectacular local restaurant that caters to Coachella Valley dogs and their humans who love to dine with them. This pet-friendly gourmet restaurant, café and bar, opened its doors on April 27 in Palm Springs. What makes this venue unique is the inclusion of a doggie menu where Fido can select an entree or snack and dine along with you. What could be more fun for your beloved pup than an outing with you and getting treated to a special dish?
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Ilana Quinn

Dogs Help Humans More than We Think

I used to be afraid of dogs. I don’t know where exactly this slightly irrational fear came from, but I remember being absolutely terrified when I went over to a friend’s house, only to discover her family had a husky.
Boston Herald

Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans

A very close friend of mine told me recent reports suggest that dog worms are becoming resistant to medications and the real risk is to our kids. I have two young kids at home, along with a 2-year-old dog who plays with them all the time. Is this something I need to be concerned with and what precautions should I be taking for my kids? Are there any specific types of worms that I should be on the lookout for? I didn’t think dog worms could cause a problem for people even though there are human parasites as well. Any thoughts on this would be appreciated.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
WEHT/WTVW

Best novelty gift for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gifts for new parents are best? Of course there are very practical gifts out there for new parents, such as diapers and burp cloths, but there’s something special about a good old novelty gift — something parents might not need and definitely won’t get for […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
stardem.com

Talbot Humane reopens gift boutique

EASTON — The Pawsitively Fabulous Boutique operated by Talbot Humane is back. After a hiatus, the boutique, which opened Friday, is stocked with new merchandise guaranteed to delight shoppers looking for animal-themed gifts for pets and the people who love them, as well as items suitable for everyone celebrating the winter holidays.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy