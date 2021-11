Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 9th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got full reviews of Atlus’s Shin Megami Tensei V and Koei Tecmo’s Blue Reflection: Second Light. There’s a slice of news to dig into, and we’ve also got a few new releases to check out. We finish things up, as we always do, with a look at the new and expiring sales of the day. Let’s get to work!

