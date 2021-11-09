CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

New Crisis Looms as DRC Refugees Flee to Uganda

By Halima Athumani
Voice of America
 4 days ago

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Ugandan officials say thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are streaming across the border to escape fighting between armed groups. Uganda Red Cross Society officials say the numbers are overwhelming humanitarian response teams. Men, women, and children from eastern Congo are being registered...

www.voanews.com

