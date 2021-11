The Syracuse Orange and Boston College Eagles basically played two different games of football today. The first half and second half of the 21-6 Orange victory were so diametrically opposed that there’s no real way to describe it other than two separate games. In the first half the two teams contributed a total of 240 yards of total offense and Boston College led 3-0. In the second half, The Orange woke up on offense and shut the Eagles down on defense, finishing with 293 rushing yards on the day.

