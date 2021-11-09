CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sleeper Picks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

Luke List is one to keep an eye on in Houston. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Adam Long (+400 for a Top 20) … From multiple angles, he took care of business at Mayakoba where he had recorded podium finishes in both prior appearances. His performance this time wasn’t as gleaming but he...

www.pgatour.com

PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
PGA Tour

A favorite son, Phil Mickelson, rises again in Phoenix

Phil Mickelson at the PGA TOUR Champions' 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in October. (Ben Jared/Getty Images) Have you ever seen the dog-eared photo of Ernie Els – grinning widely and holding the larger champion’s trophy – alongside Phil Mickelson, crestfallen as he posed with the smaller runner-up version, taken at the Junior World Championships in San Diego back in 1984? When Els sees the photo, it makes him smile. It seems forever ago, and then again, it isn’t.
PHOENIX, AZ
PGA Tour

Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Viktor Hovland went back-to-back at Mayakoba for his third PGA TOUR victory. He won the World Wide Technology Championship by four with six birdies in the final round. Check out the clubs he used to get it done. Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TX. 3-wood:...
GOLF
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
PGA Tour

Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, México to host Mexico Open

The PGA TOUR and tournament host, Grupo Salinas, announced today that Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, México will host the 2022 Mexico Open, April 25-May 1, 2022, previously listed on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Schedule as the Mexico Championship. The Mexico Open, which dates back to 1944 and is considered Mexico’s...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Sony signs four-year extension to title sponsorship of Sony Open

Sony has helped donate nearly $22 million to over 350 charities to date. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Sony, one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-tenured title sponsors, will remain the title sponsor of the Sony Open in Hawaii through 2026 after signing a four-year extension. Sony has sponsored the Sony Open in...
ADVOCACY
PGA Tour

Meet The 40: Zack Fischer wins Final Stage as guaranteed starts are awarded

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Zack Fischer became the first two-time medalist in the modern era (since 2013) of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage, breaking a four-way tie for medalist honors with a 12-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole. Fischer watched as final-group playing partner Andrew Kozan’s 8-foot birdie putt slid past the cup, thus securing his second Final Stage win. The 32-year-old Texan carded a 2-under 69 Monday on The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course and finished at 14-under par.
SAVANNAH, GA
PGA Tour

Zack Fischer swipes 54-hole lead at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Zack Fischer claimed medalist honors at the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, the first edition of Q-School after the PGA TOUR modernized the process. Several players in the field were future PGA TOUR winners. Tony Finau finished T3. Max Homa ended up T6. Carlos Ortiz was T15. Si Woo Kim took T22. Justin Thomas shared T32 position with Daniel Berger.
SAVANNAH, GA
Taylor Moore
PGA Tour

Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Finally, the 2020-2021 season will come to end this week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. This is the 39th and final event of the season that started on January 16, 2020. By the time Sunday comes, 668 days will have passed between the start of the season and the end. Bernhard Langer remains the clear-cut favorite to leave Phoenix with the Schwab Cup, but four players have a mathematical chance to claim the ultimate prize. Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els are the other three in contention for the Schwab Cup. The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn 880,000 points. Furyk is 337,727 points behind Langer, Jimenez 659,701 behind while Els is 685,554 points back. Jimenez and Els must win to have any shot and even a victory wouldn’t guarantee the Schwab Cup. If Furyk wins, he will win the Schwab Cup regardless of what Langer does.
PHOENIX, AZ
calgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: 74th Houston Open

After three weeks outside the United States, the PGA Tour is back for the 74th edition of the newly renamed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. A PGA Tour event was played sporadically in Houston from 1922 until 1938, but since 1946 the Houston...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Roger Sloan gets a home game in Houston after seizing the opportunity

HOUSTON – From the middle of the fairway, Roger Sloan’s mind often wandered far from his target. Instead of concentrating on his desired destination, he was worried about all the possible permutations for his next shot. He was calculating what a birdie would be worth, how many FedExCup points he would gain and what tournaments he’d earn entry into.
HOUSTON, TX
PGA Tour

10 to Watch

This week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will host two Qualifying Tournaments simultaneously, both beginning Tuesday, November 9 in Mazatlán, Mexico, and Ocala, Florida. Both are no-cut, 72-hole events, with the winner earning status for the entire 2021-22 season, those in the second-through-12th positions exempt for the first half of the season and those finishing 13th to 40th (and ties) picking up conditional status.
OCALA, FL
#Sleepers#Sleeper Picks#Cliff Hawkins Getty#T22#T11#Tpc Summerlin#Mayakoba#The Pga Tour
PGA Tour

Steven Alker's easygoing caddie fits his game perfectly

Sam Workman, 54, has been in the golf business his entire life. He has spent time as a teaching pro. He has run a municipal course in his native Texas. And for most of the past 15 years he has been a caddie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Workman estimates...
GOLF
PGA Tour

How to watch: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka at Capital One's The Match

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will compete live during the Thanksgiving holiday week in the latest installment of Capital One's: The Match. The 12-hole event will take place in Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Course. Here's everything you need to know to watch the event. HOW TO WATCH. When:...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Mack Champ Invitational successful in blending diversity with top-notch juniors

Allyn Stephens has competed in numerous American Junior Golf Association events, as well as the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at one of the game’s most iconic clubs, Augusta National. Plenty of high school tournaments, too. She even partnered with Michael Allen at the 2019 PURE...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy leaves Pete Cowen, returns to Michael Bannon

Rory McIlroy has returned to his longtime coach Michael Bannon. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy has returned to his longtime coach Michael Bannon on a more permanent basis after parting ways with Pete Cowen. Speaking to Golfweek, McIlroy confirmed the move that fits the recent narrative from...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
PGA Tour

Bernhard Langer injures back, has concerns for rest of tournament

Bernhard Langer, No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings, was in obvious pain as his Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship came towards a close on Thursday. His club helicoptered out of his hands after his drive on No. 17 and then he was seen holding his lower back walking off the tee. After draining a clutch par putt on 17 green, he walked towards the 18th hole and his caddie, Terry Holt, picked the ball out of the hole to keep Langer from bending down. His caddie did the same thing after he tapped in for par on 18.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Widing holds three-shot lead heading into final day in Mazatlán

If he manages to defend the top spot for another day, Widing will secure exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, eligible to play in every tournament. (Media/PGA TOUR) MAZATLAN, Mexico—Slowing his pace, with a third-round of 1-under 70 after shooting 65-63 the first two days, Tim Widing remains the outright leader through 54 holes of play at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School at Estrella del Mar. Ahead by four shots at the start of the day, the 24-year old from Sweden saw his lead shrink by only a shot as he moved to 15-under heading into the final day of the event that provides 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Jim Furyk projected to overtake Bernhard Langer, but it's a virtual dead heat

It's a virtual dead heat between Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer heading into the weekend for the Schwab Cup. Furyk, who carded a -4 (67) in Round 2, is in a tie for third place at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and is projected to overtake Langer, who is 31st. Langer turned in a 1-over 72 on Friday while continuing to battle back spasms.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler gets mad, sets course record in Houston

HOUSTON – Scottie Scheffler got mad. Then he went low. A course record didn’t seem likely after a frustrating start to his day. Finishing up his delayed first round, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the last hole to sign for a 2-over 72. A poor tee shot to start his second round and another early bogey put him over the edge.
HOUSTON, TX

