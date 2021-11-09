Sleeper Picks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Finally, the 2020-2021 season will come to end this week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. This is the 39th and final event of the season that started on January 16, 2020. By the time Sunday comes, 668 days will have passed between the start of the season and the end. Bernhard Langer remains the clear-cut favorite to leave Phoenix with the Schwab Cup, but four players have a mathematical chance to claim the ultimate prize. Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els are the other three in contention for the Schwab Cup. The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn 880,000 points. Furyk is 337,727 points behind Langer, Jimenez 659,701 behind while Els is 685,554 points back. Jimenez and Els must win to have any shot and even a victory wouldn’t guarantee the Schwab Cup. If Furyk wins, he will win the Schwab Cup regardless of what Langer does.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO