Golf

Expert Picks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per...

www.pgatour.com

PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
PGA Tour

A favorite son, Phil Mickelson, rises again in Phoenix

Phil Mickelson at the PGA TOUR Champions' 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in October. (Ben Jared/Getty Images) Have you ever seen the dog-eared photo of Ernie Els – grinning widely and holding the larger champion’s trophy – alongside Phil Mickelson, crestfallen as he posed with the smaller runner-up version, taken at the Junior World Championships in San Diego back in 1984? When Els sees the photo, it makes him smile. It seems forever ago, and then again, it isn’t.
PHOENIX, AZ
calgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: 74th Houston Open

After three weeks outside the United States, the PGA Tour is back for the 74th edition of the newly renamed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. A PGA Tour event was played sporadically in Houston from 1922 until 1938, but since 1946 the Houston...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas ready for Sunday chase at World Wide Technology Championship

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Justin Thomas isn’t quite sure when caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay arrived at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, but when it was suggested that it was Sunday – in order to get an extra day of preparation in – the former FedExCup champion said with a smile that sounded about right.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Zack Fischer swipes 54-hole lead at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Zack Fischer claimed medalist honors at the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, the first edition of Q-School after the PGA TOUR modernized the process. Several players in the field were future PGA TOUR winners. Tony Finau finished T3. Max Homa ended up T6. Carlos Ortiz was T15. Si Woo Kim took T22. Justin Thomas shared T32 position with Daniel Berger.
SAVANNAH, GA
PGA Tour

Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Finally, the 2020-2021 season will come to end this week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. This is the 39th and final event of the season that started on January 16, 2020. By the time Sunday comes, 668 days will have passed between the start of the season and the end. Bernhard Langer remains the clear-cut favorite to leave Phoenix with the Schwab Cup, but four players have a mathematical chance to claim the ultimate prize. Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els are the other three in contention for the Schwab Cup. The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn 880,000 points. Furyk is 337,727 points behind Langer, Jimenez 659,701 behind while Els is 685,554 points back. Jimenez and Els must win to have any shot and even a victory wouldn’t guarantee the Schwab Cup. If Furyk wins, he will win the Schwab Cup regardless of what Langer does.
PHOENIX, AZ
PGA Tour

Steven Alker's easygoing caddie fits his game perfectly

Sam Workman, 54, has been in the golf business his entire life. He has spent time as a teaching pro. He has run a municipal course in his native Texas. And for most of the past 15 years he has been a caddie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Workman estimates...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama have positive impact on First Tee through RSM Birdies Fore Love program

First Tee – Greater Trenton participant Raymond Jin is not the first person who has been impacted by the organization’s programming. In 2019, Jin participated in the Wells Fargo Succeeding Together contest, in which he submitted an essay with hopes of winning the grand prize – a spot in the Wells Fargo Championship pro-am with any TOUR player of his choosing.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Meet The 40: Zack Fischer wins Final Stage as guaranteed starts are awarded

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Zack Fischer became the first two-time medalist in the modern era (since 2013) of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage, breaking a four-way tie for medalist honors with a 12-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole. Fischer watched as final-group playing partner Andrew Kozan’s 8-foot birdie putt slid past the cup, thus securing his second Final Stage win. The 32-year-old Texan carded a 2-under 69 Monday on The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course and finished at 14-under par.
SAVANNAH, GA
PGA Tour

Sony signs four-year extension to title sponsorship of Sony Open

Sony has helped donate nearly $22 million to over 350 charities to date. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Sony, one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-tenured title sponsors, will remain the title sponsor of the Sony Open in Hawaii through 2026 after signing a four-year extension. Sony has sponsored the Sony Open in...
ADVOCACY
PGA Tour

Roger Sloan gets a home game in Houston after seizing the opportunity

HOUSTON – From the middle of the fairway, Roger Sloan’s mind often wandered far from his target. Instead of concentrating on his desired destination, he was worried about all the possible permutations for his next shot. He was calculating what a birdie would be worth, how many FedExCup points he would gain and what tournaments he’d earn entry into.
HOUSTON, TX
PGA Tour

How to watch: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka at Capital One's The Match

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will compete live during the Thanksgiving holiday week in the latest installment of Capital One's: The Match. The 12-hole event will take place in Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Course. Here's everything you need to know to watch the event. HOW TO WATCH. When:...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Bernhard Langer injures back, has concerns for rest of tournament

Bernhard Langer, No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings, was in obvious pain as his Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship came towards a close on Thursday. His club helicoptered out of his hands after his drive on No. 17 and then he was seen holding his lower back walking off the tee. After draining a clutch par putt on 17 green, he walked towards the 18th hole and his caddie, Terry Holt, picked the ball out of the hole to keep Langer from bending down. His caddie did the same thing after he tapped in for par on 18.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy leaves Pete Cowen, returns to Michael Bannon

Rory McIlroy has returned to his longtime coach Michael Bannon. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy has returned to his longtime coach Michael Bannon on a more permanent basis after parting ways with Pete Cowen. Speaking to Golfweek, McIlroy confirmed the move that fits the recent narrative from...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Langer among top ageless wonders in sports history

64-year-old Bernhard Langer last month became the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR) The stars in the professional sports galaxy seem to be perfectly aligned in 2021. During a calendar year in which 43-year-old Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to win a...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau using new irons created with 3D printer

DeChambeau ranks as one of the best players on TOUR with irons in proximity from 200-plus yards. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) When we last saw Bryson DeChambeau, he was making an impressive run through the Professional Long Drivers’ World Championship. He hasn’t teed it up in a traditional event since the Ryder Cup, and isn’t scheduled to return to competitive golf until his match with Brooks Koepka on the day after Thanksgiving, followed by next month’s Hero World Challenge.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas says Tiger Woods could play PGA TOUR again

Justin Thomas says Woods continues to progress in his recovery from his February car accident. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Could another Tiger Woods comeback be on the horizon? Justin Thomas said it’s possible as Woods continues to progress in his recovery from his February car accident. “I know that he’s going...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Meet the Qualifiers

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—For the first time in 28 total PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments, an event didn’t go the full 72 holes. Due to a strong nor’easter that hit Central Florida following Thursday’s third round, a storm that carried all the way to Saturday, officials deemed Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course unplayable, and they reduced the tournament by 18 holes and awarded membership cards based on 54-hole scores. Recent Alabama graduate Davis Shore won the title, and an exemption for the entire 2021-22 season, by shooting a third-round 64 that vaulted him into a two-stroke, 54-hole lead. Little did he know that that score would be the deciding factor in his victory. Eleven other players earned exemptions for the first half of the season, that begins in December in Argentina. In addition, 29 other players earned conditional status at Mission Inn.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL

