Mike Shildt, Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson named major MLB awards finalists

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - If five Gold Glove Awards weren't enough for St. Louis Cardinals fans, there are two more chances for some members of the 2021 team to take home hardware this week.

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was named Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. Recently-fired manager Mike Shildt was also named a finalist for the Baseball Writers' Association NL Manager of the Year.

First, if Shildt takes home the award it would historically odd, as he was let go by St. Louis about a week after the season ended due to still unexplained "philosophical differences." According to popular MLB podcast Talkin' Baseball, Shildt would be the fourth manager in baseball history to win the award after being fired.

He's not seen as a favorite to win. That distinction would belong to Gabe Kapler of the San Francisco Giants, who won 107 games and upset the World Series-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League West. Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers is the third finalist.

Shildt maneuver around some terrible luck with essentially season-long injuries to major pieces in the Cardinals rotation and bullpen (Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Carlos Martinez and Jordan Hicks). He also orchestrated a franchise-record 17-game winning streak in September.

Carlson, the 22-year-old who slashed .266/.343/.437 with 18 homers this season, is also seen as an underdog to be named Rookie of the Year. He would be just the sixth winner of the award in Cardinals history, joining Albert Pujols (2001), Wally Moon (1954), Bill Virdon (1955), Bake McBride (1974), Vince Coleman (1985) and Todd Worrell (1986).

He also had a 117 OPS+ with 31 doubles and four triples.

Leader of the pack is Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, with a slash of.269/.376/.459 (113 OPS+), and tallied 34 doubles, 21 homers and 12 steals in 150 games. Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers is also nominated, with a 2.64 ERA and allowing no more than two earned runs in 22 of his 25 starts.

The winners all of the major awards will be announced next week:

• Monday, Nov. 15: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award

• Tuesday, Nov. 16: Manager of the Year Award

• Wednesday, Nov. 17: Cy Young Award

• Thursday, Nov. 18: Most Valuable Player Award

Cardinals players who could receive some votes in other awards include pitcher Adam Wainwright for NL Cy Young and Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt for NL MVP.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram