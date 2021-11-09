Xfinity service blinks back to life after Greater Philadelphia feels outage outrage

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you had trouble with your Comcast services Tuesday morning, the only good news is that you were not alone. Xfinity customers across social media, as well as KYW reporters and staff, reported internet, TV and even phone outages in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

The KYW newsroom had a brief TV service outage in the studio, but it was restored shortly before 9 a.m. Around noon, Xfinity reported that service was being restored.

Outside of Pennsylvania, the outages appeared to affect much of the northeastern part of the country, including parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and New York. Areas in states as far away as Illinois, Indiana and Michigan also reported problems.

Comcast customers were directed to @XfinitySupport for assistance, but a quick glance at Twitter suggests few people found that assistance satisfying.

There were major internet outages Monday night in the San Francisco area. It is unclear if that is connected to the Tuesday morning outages.