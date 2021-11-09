ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity service blinks back to life after Greater Philadelphia feels outage outrage

By Eric Walter
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mteKb_0crCNC7h00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you had trouble with your Comcast services Tuesday morning, the only good news is that you were not alone. Xfinity customers across social media, as well as KYW reporters and staff, reported internet, TV and even phone outages in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

The KYW newsroom had a brief TV service outage in the studio, but it was restored shortly before 9 a.m. Around noon, Xfinity reported that service was being restored.

Outside of Pennsylvania, the outages appeared to affect much of the northeastern part of the country, including parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and New York. Areas in states as far away as Illinois, Indiana and Michigan also reported problems.

Comcast customers were directed to @XfinitySupport for assistance, but a quick glance at Twitter suggests few people found that assistance satisfying.

There were major internet outages Monday night in the San Francisco area. It is unclear if that is connected to the Tuesday morning outages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Chicago

Xfinity Responds After Mass Comcast Outages Reported in Chicago Area, Illinois

About three hours after Comcast Xfinity customers across Illinois, Indiana and the Chicago area reported widespread internet outages, Xfinity responded on Twitter, saying a network issue was to blame. "Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue," @XfinitySupport tweeted just after 10 a.m. "Our...
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity have been impacted as widespread outages have been reported across the country. Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, with service beginning to be restored just hours later, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet reported that although the cause of the outages is currently unknown, they coincided with the arrival of strong winds and rain in the area.
INDUSTRY
CBS Philly

Comcast Outage Hitting Tri-State-Residents, Interrupting Xfinity Service Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people in the Philadelphia region have experienced major problems with their phone and internet service because of a massive Comcast Xfinity outage. While we still don’t know what brought on the mass outage through the region, we do know that customers nationwide are experiencing the same issues. For many, this couldn’t come at a worse time with so many people still working from home during the pandemic and relying on Comcast services. CBS3 viewers from various parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware used social media to confirm their own outages Tuesday morning. The spike in outages began...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
WJCL

Comcast Xfinity internet outage hits customers across the country

If your Tuesday morning started out with internet connectivity problems, it's wasn't just you. Comcast customers in various areas across the United States, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, reported outages early Tuesday with their Xfinity internet service. Outage tracking service Downdetector recorded more than 52,000 outage reports around 9 a.m. ET, with most complaining of a "total blackout" of service.
INTERNET
WGN News

Comcast services restored after massive outage

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning. The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 11 a.m., Comcast services was reported to be restored for impacted customers. A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicagoans ‘Humbled' By Massive Xfinity Outage

A massive Xfinity internet, phone and cable outage hit tens of thousands of customers from coast to coast this week. While Chicago area customers started reporting the outages around 7 a.m. Tuesday, outages were reported in California as early as Monday evening. Many Illinois customers reported restored service by 9...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Greater Philadelphia#Kyw Newsradio#Paulperrello1#Chrisoiiey#Mlbpets#Xfinity Support#Xfinitysupport
Chicago Tribune

Comcast service ‘fully restored’ for thousands of Xfinity customers in Chicago area but still no explanation for internet outage

It was a rude awakening for thousands of work-from-home Chicagoans Tuesday, who started their morning trying to figure why their Comcast Xfinity internet service wasn’t working. That answer remains elusive, and the outage extended far beyond Chicago, but many were back online by midmorning, their late start the pandemic equivalent of a freeway shutdown during the morning commute. “Earlier, ...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Comcast Xfinity internet being restored after national outages: 3 notes

Many Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. are coming back online after grappling with outages Nov. 9 stemming from a widespread broadband internet outage that began the night before, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. Three things to know:. 1. Xfinity's customer support Twitter account tweeted Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. that...
INTERNET
WOLF

Comcast/Xfinity outages impacting some phone services in our area

NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Some of you may be experiencing an outage with your Comcast/Xfinity services. This is not only affecting internet and TV but some phone services too. It has been reported that a massive outage has affected several states including Pennsylvania. It began around 7:30 AM Tuesday morning.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Distance Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NBC New York

Internet Services Come Back Online After Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outages Reported

Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access. The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers. Tuesday morning, customers reported outages in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago and beyond starting around 8...
INTERNET
indianapublicmedia.org

Xfinity reports service outages across nation, including Indiana

Xfinity, the brand name for Comcast Cable Communications, is reporting nationwide outages for cable television, internet, telephone and other wireless services on its outage map. The company is reporting outages across Indiana and northern parts of the Midwest. Other areas the company is reporting unplanned outages include San Francisco and...
INDIANA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Xfinity outage leaves tens of thousands in the Bay Area without internet

UPDATE: Here's what Comcast says about the huge Bay Area Xfinity outage. Comcast’s Xfinity customers expressed frustration Monday night at a widespread outage that disconnected them from their cable, phone and internet services for more than an hour. People from all around the Bay Area said they lost their connections...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
959theriver.com

Xfinity Blames Massive Internet Outage On ‘Network Issue’

Xfinity is blaming a massive Internet outage on a “network issue.” The outage knocked out Internet service to thousands of customers in the Chicago area and across several state yesterday morning. The company tweeted that they have addressed the issue and service was being restored for impacted customers. The root cause of the outage is under investigation.
INTERNET
cbs4indy.com

Most customers back online after massive Xfinity/Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — People across Central Indiana don’t have internet because of a nationwide outage. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. CBS4 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions...
INTERNET
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy