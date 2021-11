MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the fight against COVID, Minnesota has found itself up against the ropes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Minnesota has the highest infection rate in the country as the state nears 9,000 pandemic deaths. Vaccine skeptics point to a growing number of deaths among the vaccinated. The latest breakthrough case data from the Minnesota Department of Health comes from the week of Oc. 10. More vaccinated people died of COVID-19 that week than non-vaccinated people. But the numbers also make it clear the risk of hospitalization and death is still much greater for Minnesotans who aren’t fully...

