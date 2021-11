(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday released the schedule showing what asset purchases will look like starting next week, when the central bank begins to slow the pace of its bond buying. The Fed said https://www.reuters.com/business/with-bond-buying-taper-bag-fed-turns-wary-eye-inflation-2021-11-03 earlier this month it will buy $70 billion of...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO