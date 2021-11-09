CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Carbon copy? COP26 confronts familiar roadblocks on market rules

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – With less than four days left to strike a deal on rules to govern global carbon markets, negotiators at COP26 are stuck at the same impasses as the previous two climate summits. The aim driving such a market is to unleash trillions of dollars to protect...

AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Mark Carney
U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it will open talks with Japan that could lead to an easing of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a longstanding irritant in trade relations between the two allies. The U.S. Commerce Department and the United States Trade Representative’s Office said...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26

COP26 climate talks were closing in on a global deal aimed at limiting devastating global warming, with UK organisers hoping for a final agreement to the marathon negotiations on Saturday. Delegates from nearly 200 nations are tasked with keeping alive the 2015 Paris goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as warming-driven disasters hit home around the world. Developing economies led by India have balked at demands to do more to curb emissions without financial support to transition away from fossil fuels and to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change. The deadlock pushed COP26 past its scheduled end on Friday, with the summit organisers confirming that a new draft text would not be published for scrutiny until early Saturday in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Greenpeace#Carbon Copy#Reuters#Amnesty International#The United Nations#Carbon Market Watch#U N#Spanish#Eu
AFP

COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Rich countries stood accused of failing at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to deliver much-needed finance to vulnerable states at risk of drought, rising seas, fire and storms. Britain's COP26 president Alok Sharma rounded up the marathon negotiations telling delegates: "It is now decision time. And the choices you are set to make are vitally important." But China and India insisted that language on fossil fuels be weakened in the final summit decision text.
WORLD
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
Computer Weekly

OpenUK debuts carbon-negative datacentre blueprint at COP26

Converting derelict retail and office spaces into 5G-connected edge datacentres would go some way towards helping the server farm industry cut its greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%, it is claimed. It is one of a series of suggestions that open source championing not-for-profit organisation OpenUK has proposed as...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Carbon offsets: a booming market or greenwashing?

Corporate carbon polluters plant trees to counter their CO2 emissions, but activists warn against greenwashing and say such afforestation schemes detract from the emissions reductions needed to combat climate change. Voluntary carbon offsetting are being hotly debated at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Here's a backgrounder. How does it...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

In the Wake of COP26, It’s Time to Reconsider a Carbon Tax

(Yicai Global) Nov. 12 -- As the COP 26 Climate Summit closes, the news out of Glasgow is not good. Analysis by the United Nations shows that the emissions reduction pledges made to date – if fully implemented – would likely lead to a 2.2°C rise in global temperatures by the end of the century. Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, notes that if we account for India’s stronger 2030 targets and its pledge to hit net zero emissions by 2070, global warming could be limited to 1.8°C. In any event, it appears that the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement – to limit projected global warming to less than 2°C, with an aspirational target of 1.5°C – is slipping beyond reach.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge

As the COP26 climate summit draws to a close, debate continues on one key issue in particular: a new rule book for global carbon trading to allow countries to purchase emissions reductions from overseas to count towards their own climate action. The world has generally welcomed headline-grabbing agreements on halting deforestation and tackling methane and coal. Likewise ambitious commitments from some large polluters, most notably India’s pledge to reach net zero carbon by 2070. But the devil is in the detail and there is serious concern that some of these commitments are only voluntary, while others look unachievable. Defining the rules...
ENVIRONMENT

