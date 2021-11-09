Carbon copy? COP26 confronts familiar roadblocks on market rules

(Yicai Global) Nov. 12 -- As the COP 26 Climate Summit closes, the news out of Glasgow is not good. Analysis by the United Nations shows that the emissions reduction pledges made to date – if fully implemented – would likely lead to a 2.2°C rise in global temperatures by the end of the century. Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, notes that if we account for India’s stronger 2030 targets and its pledge to hit net zero emissions by 2070, global warming could be limited to 1.8°C. In any event, it appears that the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement – to limit projected global warming to less than 2°C, with an aspirational target of 1.5°C – is slipping beyond reach.
