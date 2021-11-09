CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy – U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – The United States has returned to global climate politics with a new approach rather than just picking...

wifc.com

Comments / 1

Related
WOKV

Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that some high officials called a watering down of crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they...
ENVIRONMENT
95.5 FM WIFC

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate

(Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed its decision to put on hold an order by U.S. President Joe Biden for commpanies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Michael A. MacDowell: Social service infrastrucutre, but at what cost?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The U.S. lags much of Western Europe in several of the social benefits offered its citizens. Although reduced by the necessity of getting the social spending legislation passed, the initial and expansive list of programs in President Biden’s signature legislation was somewhat reduced. It includes federally funded pre-school, elder care, paid sick leave and some climate change mitigation strategies.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
Colorado Newsline

Back from COP26, Rep. Neguse urges ‘transformational’ climate spending in Biden budget bill

Returning this week from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse said his second trip to a U.N. Climate Change Conference went a lot better than his first, to COP25 in Madrid, Spain, two years ago. “Boy, what a change two years can make,” Neguse told reporters in a virtual press conference […] The post Back from COP26, Rep. Neguse urges ‘transformational’ climate spending in Biden budget bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Approach#Climate#Un#Reuters
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit

China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world. The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. "This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters. "It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
U.S. POLITICS
wsgw.com

U.S. and China release new joint climate pledge

The U.S. and China released a joint agreement Wednesday affirming the two superpowers and adversaries would work together to combat the climate crisis, with urgency this decade. The agreement states that both nations, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, will establish a working group “which will meet regularly” to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Colorado Newsline

Neguse, other U.S. lawmakers in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference

A delegation of Congressional Democrats including Florida Rep. Kathy Castor told conferees Wednesday at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the United States is not just talking, it is acting to reduce pollution, gird against vulnerabilities such as extreme storms, heat and flooding  and demonstrate how major polluters can change. “America is back […] The post Neguse, other U.S. lawmakers in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

‘Stay in the streets,’ Ocasio-Cortez tells activists in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought her climate-celebrity star power to the U.N. climate talks, saying she hopes to see the United States reestablish itself as a world leader in the fight against global warming. Asked if she had a message to young activists who have pressed governments...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez advises climate activists to push

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought her climate-celebrity star power to the U.N. climate talks, saying she hopes to see the United States reestablish itself as a world leader in the fight against global warming.
POLITICS
mynews13.com

New climate threats force U.S. to reassess security, migration challenges

A climate report released by the Biden administration last month offers a stark warning about the effects climate change could have on migration and security around the world. The report said that migration caused by climate change could exacerbate existing geopolitical tensions, displace millions of people and deepen political instability in parts of the world.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy