Economy

Supply-chain disruptions weigh as consumers see surge in out-of-stock messages

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers drawn in by early holiday deals are facing a deluge of out-of-stock messages due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions, according to new data. In October, consumers hit the ground running for holiday shopping, spending more than $72.4 billion in online purchases, an 8% increase from...

www.foxbusiness.com

