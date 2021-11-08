Supply-chain disruptions weigh as consumers see surge in out-of-stock messages

THE DAILY SCOPE (11/9/2021): According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which analyzes a variety of online shopping data, out-of-stock messages have risen 250 percent since January 2020, just before the pandemic went global, and up 325 percent since October 2019. And not surprisingly in a supply chain slowdown partially caused by chip shortages, the number one category for out-of-stock messages is electronics. As a result, discounts are smaller, with just 8.7 percent of electronics on sale in some way versus 13.2 percent last October, though interestingly, there is a slight rise in discounts on computers this year (12.4 percent) versus last year (11.9 percent). The most popular products in terms of sales skew heavily towards gaming products, including the Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S, but many of the usual categories are also up there, including TVs, laptops, streaming devices, and air fryers.

