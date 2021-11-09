CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ye’s Yeezy Brand Settles Slow Shipment Case, Ordered To Pay 950K

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yeezy brand has settled to pay 950k back to customers. Ye’s clothing company Yeezy will pay nearly a million dollars to settle a lawsuit with California over slow shipments to customers. Four district attorneys...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Kanye is paying nearly $1 million for not shipping Yeezy products on time

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be feeling like a million bucks despite his new name, new Crocs, and new haircut. That’s because his Yeezy brand owes nearly a million dollars — $950,000, to be exact — to settle a recent civil suit regarding shipping times, according to a press release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thebrag.com

Kanye West to pay $950,000 to settle Yeezy false advertising lawsuit

Yeezy Apparel, the fashion line founded by Kanye West, will pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over shipping delays and false advertisement. The lawsuit, which relates to shipping delays on the Yeezy fashion line, was put forward by the Los Angeles County District attorney’s office. The complaint alleges the company of “unlawful business conduct,” dating back to at least four years.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Canyon News

Yeezy Apparel LLC To Pay $950,000 In Consumer Protection Lawsuit

HOLLYWOOD—According to reports from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, on Monday, November 8, Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC, will pay $950,000 to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging the online clothing and sneaker business falsely advertised by failing to ship merchandise on time. “Online consumers are entitled to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Radar Online.com

Kanye West's Yeezy To Pay $1 Million To Settle Battle With L.A. District Attorney Over 'Unlawful Business Practices'

Less than three weeks after the state of California filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Yeezy founder, Kanye West, the rapper-turned-fashion designer has agreed to fork over nearly $1 million to settle the mess. Article continues below advertisement. According to court documents obtained Monday by Radar, Los Angeles County District...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
KGET

Yeezy settles $1M lawsuit with Bay Area, L.A. customers

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ye’s clothing companies are paying up nearly $1 million in a lawsuit settlement with four California district attorneys. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC were ordered to pay $950,000 in civil penalties, indirect restitution, and investigative costs after a complaint alleged unlawful business […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
wmleader.com

Kanye West’s Yeezy settles lawsuit for nearly $1 million

Yeezy, the sneaker and clothing brand created by Ye, the rapper-artist formerly known as Kanye West, agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the state of California over shipping delays. The settlement comes less than two weeks after the Los Angeles county district attorney’s office...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple ordered to pay $1.9 million to Chinese publisher over copyright case

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A Chinese publishing group has won a $1.9 million case against Apple for how the company fails to stop other publishers selling copyright content in theApp Store.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#False Advertising#Clothing#Consumer Protection#Yeezy Apparel#950k
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
WAVY News 10

Best gifts for every brother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for my brother-in-law is best?  For many of us, family is everything, and that includes the members that have joined by way of marriage. Although they may not be as close as a lifelong sibling, it can still be easy to strike a relationship […]
RETAIL
WAVY News 10

Best self-care gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Self-care gift ideas There are a million things to do in a given day and never enough time, but that doesn’t mean self-care should fall to the wayside. If a woman in your life seems stressed or overworked, then consider getting her something to help her […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Adidas
thesource.com

EMPIRE Records Pays First Artist Advance Ever Entirely In Bitcoin

Today, multi-platinum Atlanta-based artist and entrepreneur, Money Man, received his entire 7-figure advance in Bitcoin via Cash App from EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi. Built from the ground up as a technology company, EMPIRE’s software for distribution, analytics, recoupment, and royalties, has offered a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry since it was founded in 2010. In 2018 Money Man, the cryptocurrency investor and rapper, bought himself out of his previous record label contract through his earnings from early investments in Bitcoin. Ghazi, who just spoke alongside Money Man on panel “Pay Me In Bitcoin” at this year’s Bitcoin Conference, have become partners in this process, forward-looking payment model, and Money Man’s forthcoming output appropriately titled Blockchain.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy