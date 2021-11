Is the new Pixel 6 Pro phone another worthy buy? That is the question many people have been asking. In the past few years, Pixel devices coming out in the market show several issues that could have been prevented. The new Pixel 6 is said to have a flickering display problem. A fix is already on the way but it’s not something we want to hear about a new phone that’s been really hyped up the past few months. The Pro version is also believed to be now out of stock so we are told to expect a long delivery time and wait list.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO