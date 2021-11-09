CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Name Service’s new token already has a fully diluted cap of $3.1B

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum Name Service’s new token already has a fully diluted cap of $3.1B. Climate Chain Coalition advocates for the creation of a green economy at COP26 By Cointelegraph - Nov...

www.investing.com

bitcoin.com

3 out of 4 of the Top Smart Contract Tokens Outpaced Ethereum's 12 Month Gains

While the price of bitcoin has been volatile during the last seven days, a number of smart contract platforms have been performing far better this week. Statistics indicate that the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) is $267 billion and the TVL held on Ethereum commands the lion’s share of this value. Ethereum is the largest smart contract platform today, in terms of market valuation, but a number of competitors have increased significantly in value over the last 12 months.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Name Service Airdrops DAO Token, ENS Price Up 160% After Launch

Twitter is buzzing after Ethereum Name Service dropped its DAO token, which has made some people tens of thousands of dollars overnight. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) – a popular system for decentralized naming – has just airdropped its new governance token on existing name registrants. Twitter is bustling with excitement as some name holders rake in incredible gains from its fast appreciating value.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

ENS jumps 180% as Ethereum Name Service transitions to DAO governance

Ethereum Name Service has officially launched ENS, the protocol’s governance token. A quarter of the entire ENS supply was made available to .eth domain holders, which they will be able to claim until May 4th, 2022. Following the announcement of the airdrop, the token saw its price increase by over...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Ethereum Name Service to Pass Governance Over to Community, Details ENS Airdrop

Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a distributed, open-source naming system based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that has .ETH as its native name suffix, aims to pass governance over to its community through the launch of the ENS governance token and the creation of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The team...
COMPUTERS
u.today

SCAM ALERT: Ethereum Domain Name Service ENS Tokens Can't Be Claimed Yet

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a unique initiative of Ethereum enthusiasts. It should be considered a decentralized domain name registrar that allows Ethereum addresses to be used as domain names. Yesterday, it announced the launch of a governance token and migration to a DAO model. No, you cannot claim ENS...
ETHEREUM
investing.com

Bitcoin eyes third weekly close above $60K as Ethereum fuels new altcoin market cap record

Bitcoin eyes third weekly close above $60K as Ethereum fuels new altcoin market cap record. The major tax myths about cryptocurrency debunked By Cointelegraph - Oct 30, 2021. Crypto and taxes may not be a match made in heaven, but taxes seem inevitable, and the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made it clear it is going after people who...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DeFi tokens see double-digit gains as Ethereum and Bitcoin chase new highs

Momentum in the cryptocurrency market is back on the rise on Nov. 8 after a solid rally from Bitcoin (BTC) placed its price back above $66,000 and Ether (ETH) hit a new all-time high at $4,793. The gains from the largest two cryptocurrencies helped to kick-start a market-wide rally that lifted the total cryptocurrency market cap above $3 trillion for the first time.
MARKETS
investing.com

Solana Labs co-founder: We don’t want to kill ‘beautiful’ Ethereum

While many pundits have labeled Solana as an “Ethereum killer” due to its lower fees and faster transaction times, Solana Labs co-founder Raj Gokal said the project has no desire to kill the cryptocurrency — and wouldn’t be able to if it did. Gokal made the comments in response to...
MARKETS
u.today

Binance Lists Ethereum Name Service: Here's All You Need to Know About It

The most recent news about the listing of the Ethereum Name Service on Binance may be a surprise for inexperienced users who have not heard about the trending technology that might become revolutionary for the industry. Binance listing. Binance recently announced the listing of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) that...
MARKETS
WOKV

Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that some high officials called a watering down of crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Price analysis 11/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to weaken following the shakeout of the leveraged traders in the derivatives markets on Nov. 10. This caused the derivative funding rates to drop to the neutral territory of 0.01% across exchanges. Data analysis firm Arcane Research said in its latest weekly newsletter that the derivatives...
MARKETS
investing.com

Wealth flex? Coinbase now allows users to share their crypto allocations

All of United States-based crypto exchange Coinbase’s roughly 68 million verified users can now more easily make information on their portfolio public. Wealth flex? Coinbase now allows users to share their crypto allocations. B2B firms want cross-border payments but skeptical of crypto: Survey By Cointelegraph - Nov 13, 2021. Cryptocurrencies...
MARKETS
investing.com

Discord drops Ethereum and NFT integration plans after backlash

Popular community messaging app Discord has been forced to walk back its plans to integrate with Ethereum-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) following a strong backlash from a significant number of its user base. The pushback started on Tuesday after Discord’s founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted “probably nothing” accompanied by a...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

FreeTON DeFi Alliance Announces Partnerships with Indian Developer KBA and Blockchain Centre India for the Next Top TON Startup Hackathon

Blockchain ecosystem FreeTON DeFi Alliance has announced its partnership with the Kerala Blockchain Academy and Blockchain Centre India to help boost awareness and participation in the Next Top TON startup competition. This one of a kind contest allows developers from around the world to take part in a virtual hackathon and other activities. Both KBA and Blockchain Centre India are well-known groups in India advocating the use of blockchain tech.
BUSINESS

