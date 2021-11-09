CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Texan & Former Marine Trevor Reed Said To Be On Hunger Strike In Prison In Russia

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33F0au_0crCFCq100

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An ex-U.S. Marine born in North Texas, who is imprisoned for assaulting police officers in Moscow, has reportedly begun a hunger strike to protest his detention and human rights abuses behind bars — a claim Russian officials have denied.

Trevor Reed, who was born in Fort Worth and has relatives in Granbury, was convicted in July and sentenced to nine years in prison for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. The now 29-year-old allegedly assaulted police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party.

Russian authorities said Reed was drunk inside a police car when he grabbed the arm of the driver, causing him to swerve into another lane, and elbowed another officer who tried to intervene. But investigators didn’t give the defense team the video that was recorded inside the police car.

Reed’s family said in a statement Tuesday that they have “received a report from an attorney that Trevor has begun a hunger strike to protest his arbitrary detention and Russian authorities’ numerous and flagrant violations of his basic human rights.”

Reed’s lawyers told the Interfax news agency that he has been on hunger strike since last Thursday.

Russia’s state penitentiary service denied the claim Tuesday and insisted that Reed was eating “in accordance with the daily schedule” in comments relayed by Interfax. The service’s division in Mordovia, a region some 310 miles southeast of Moscow where Reed is serving his sentence, also denied allegations of human rights abuses.

Reed is not the only American imprisoned in Russia under controversial circumstances. Paul Whelan, a former corporate security executive, was convicted in June of espionage and sentenced to 16 years. His lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 14

Related
Reuters

Georgia moves hunger-striking ex-president to prison hospital

TBILISI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili was transferred to a prison hospital in the capital Tbilisi on Monday, the prison service said, just over five weeks after he declared a hunger strike in jail. The 53-year-old, who had asked to be treated in a civilian clinic,...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Moscow, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Granbury, TX
Granbury, TX
Crime & Safety
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Hunger Strike#North Texas#Classified Information#North Texan Former#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Marine#Russian#Interfax#Mordovia#American
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Army investigating after soldier, 26, found dead in latest in string of unexplained deaths at Fort Hood barracks

The US army has launched an investigation after a 26-year-old soldier was found dead behind his barracks at a Texas military base.The body of Specialist Maxwell Hockin, 26, was found in his company area at Fort Hood, according to military officials.He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer.Specialist Hockin had been at  Fort Hood since July 2017, when he was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion.“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt Col...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy