Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are "Casually Dating"

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe romance is heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source has confirmed that the two are, in fact, dating after that infamous rollercoaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm last month and several dinner dates in New York City and Pete's hometown of Staten Island. "Kim...

www.instyle.com

