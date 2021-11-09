CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Four Clyde & Co Lawyers Suspended in Dubai Amid Dispute With Prominent Emirati

By Peter Shaw-Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour lawyers in Clyde & Co’s Dubai office have been suspended for three months...

IN THIS ARTICLE
