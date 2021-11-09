Otterville Man Killed in Morgan County Rollover

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the Eagle Stop, 3415 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Micheal Thomas stated that a female suspect entered a company vehicle while he was inside the store and drove away. The female suspect has been identified, but both the vehicle and the suspect have not been located at this time.

