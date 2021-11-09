CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otterville Man Killed in Morgan County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 4 days ago
An Otterville man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Nov. 6 in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven...

