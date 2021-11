My mind has a tendency to wander midmovie; I choreographed an entire high school dance team routine during the 1999 film adaptation of Any Given Sunday. It didn’t meander quite so much while watching Eternals over the weekend, but as it became clear that Salma Hayek’s regal Ajak was the leader of the central cabal, I attempted a mental Google search: Wait, how old is she? The same went for Angelina Jolie, who plays the Eternals’ fiercest warrior, Thena; she has a commanding presence, pulling off physical feats of battle like Lara Croft came out yesterday. It turns out Hayek is 55 and Jolie is 46, and while it’s sad to say I’m pleasantly surprised to see them shine in a notoriously ageist Hollywood…I’m pleasantly surprised to see them shine in a notoriously ageist Hollywood.

