West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene did not travel with the team and will not be available to play in today's game against Kansas State, multiple sources have told EerSports. Greene, who is listed as the backup quarterback for the Mountaineers, has seen action in every game since Week Two, routinely coming in as a change-of-pace back early in the game. The same sources tell EerSports that his absence is due to an injury that is not expected to keep him out much longer.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO