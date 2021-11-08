Paul McCartney Details His John Lennon ‘Diss Track’

Disney+ tweeted a glimpse of history in the making today, with a 90-second clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back showing pop’s greatest band learning a song that would become a classic. The clip shows The Beatles rehearsing Paul McCartney’s new “I’ve Got a Feeling,” with the session kicked off when guitarist George Harrison dryly tells his bandmates, “Maybe we should learn a few songs…” Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage McCartney then launches into the latest Lennon/McCartney creation, shouting out the chord changes as he teaches Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr the new song. After McCartney finishes — and having sung the vocals with the repeated chorus “I’ve got a feeling,” Harrison deadpans, “”Is that one called ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?” The Beatles: Get Back will air as a three-night event on Disney+ beginning November 25. ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Official Trailer & Poster Offer Longer Look At Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Docuseries On Band’s Last Live Performance Watch the new clip here: A clip from clip from #TheBeatlesGetBack has been released. Coming to #DisneyPlus as part of a three-part event beginning November 25. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/6d2yuDwt9a — Disney+ Updates (@MoreDisneyPlus) November 12, 2021

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO