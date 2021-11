Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris says his side have a “great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years” in Antonio Conte but demands they make it count.Conte has been appointed following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, which came after just four months at the helm.The Portuguese is the third manager to be sacked at the north London club in the last two years, following Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, and on each occasion Lloris has spoken about a lack of commitment in the squad.Given their slump in recent years, the appointment of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO