Champion Hill is an interesting and challenging game mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. There are 8 teams of two or three people with a set number of lives. Random duos and trios will be pitted against each other on a map for a limited amount of time. Both teams attempt to take as many lives from the other team as possible, while also avoiding having theirs taken. Once the time is up, the next team they face is chosen at random.

