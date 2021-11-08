Probation Profiteering Is the New Debtors’ Prison

In early August, a forty-one-year-old man whom I’ll call Albert—he asked me not to use his real name—was released from a medium-security prison in South Carolina. Albert grew up in Statesboro, in the southeastern corner of Georgia. His mother struggled with a drug addiction, and he didn’t have a good relationship with his father; his grandmother raised him. He made it to the tenth grade before dropping out of school. Eventually, he became a small-time drug dealer. In 2009, when he was in his late twenties, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives set up a phony store in his home town that ostensibly sold legal goods but actually existed to solicit guns and drugs from unsuspecting dealers. The bureau called the sting Operation Statesboro Blues. Sixty-seven people were arrested and charged with federal crimes. Most of them, like Albert, were young Black men.

