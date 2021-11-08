CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Probation Profiteering Is the New Debtors’ Prison

By Andrew Ross
bostonreview.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe must end the widespread practice of funding government budgets by extorting poor people apprehended for minor offenses. The carceral system has become a vast debt machine. It creates a dizzying array of financial obligations for those unfortunate enough to be caught in its dragnet. The lowest hanging fruits are the...

bostonreview.net

Comments / 20

Josh Bakaitis
4d ago

I've been on probation since I was 12 years old. I'm 34. I'm going back to prison next week because I don't have enough money to pay restitution in full. It's a system purposely designed to keep you down.

Reply(3)
8
Downtown Benny Brown
4d ago

I've been on probation for 3 years and am headed to prison next week after which I will be back on probation. I am White. Where is all this White privilege I keep hearing about?

Reply(1)
7
Mark Carter
4d ago

Yeah like in Denver, Colorado about 10yrs ago they finished a new city jail! Now from everyone being arrested INNOCENT or GUILTY you were Charged a $ 35 booking fee. They would even take the money from you if you had it in possession and Bill you for the DIFFERENCE. This never happened before until then!

Reply(2)
2
Related
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prison#Consumer Debt#Private Probation#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
The New Yorker

Is This the Worst Place to Be Poor and Charged with a Federal Crime?

In early August, a forty-one-year-old man whom I’ll call Albert—he asked me not to use his real name—was released from a medium-security prison in South Carolina. Albert grew up in Statesboro, in the southeastern corner of Georgia. His mother struggled with a drug addiction, and he didn’t have a good relationship with his father; his grandmother raised him. He made it to the tenth grade before dropping out of school. Eventually, he became a small-time drug dealer. In 2009, when he was in his late twenties, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives set up a phony store in his home town that ostensibly sold legal goods but actually existed to solicit guns and drugs from unsuspecting dealers. The bureau called the sting Operation Statesboro Blues. Sixty-seven people were arrested and charged with federal crimes. Most of them, like Albert, were young Black men.
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding IRS

A North Carolina tax return preparer was sentenced today to 20 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS. According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2012 through 2017, Andrea Pasley, of Durham, conspired with Karen Jones and Audrey Odom to prepare fraudulent tax returns for clients of Jones and Stone Taxes. Returns prepared by the conspirators claimed false education credits or dependents or manipulated the clients’ income to qualify for larger earned income tax credits. Under the scheme, some clients were charged up to $3,000 for preparing returns. Based on an analysis of the falsely claimed education credits, the conspirators caused a tax loss of approximately $1.2 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kymkemp.com

Mendocino District Attorney Incensed That Piercy Man, Previously Convicted of Arson, Not Sent to Prison for Probation Violation

Facebook post from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. (Please remember that this is not neutral reporting but an opinion from the District Attorney) Defendant Charles Levi Kirk, age 21, of Piercy, was given an early Christmas gift Friday morning in the Mendocino County Superior Court, one that unfortunately cuts against the public’s overwhelming and reasonable concern about fire safety, according to Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
hudsonvalley360.com

Officers hope double-bunking law slows prison closings

Top corrections officers are hopeful a new law that prohibits double-bunked housing in state prisons will help slow pending prison closures and reduce record-high numbers of violent attacks on staff. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake; and Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, D-Bronx; late Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy