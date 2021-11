The company has partnered with ADT to launch two new features within the toolkit. The “safety reassurance call” feature lets users connect with an ADT agent through the Dasher app in instances where they may feel unsafe. The ADT agent will remain on the phone until the individual feels safe. If the incident escalates, and the person is unresponsive for a period of time, ADT will contact 911 to request an emergency response to their last known location, based on GPS from their smartphone.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO