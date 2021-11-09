CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: The Morning After...the Bears' Week 9 loss vs. Steelers

By Alyssa Barbieri, Brendan Sugrue, Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Bears-Steelers matchup was a tale of two halves of football, where Chicago looked like they were headed for another frustrating loss. But things got super interesting in the second half, thanks to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who took a huge step forward in his development on a national stage.

While the Bears have lost four straight games heading into the bye week, it’s hard not to cling to the fact that Fields looked like a true franchise quarterback in Monday’s loss. The kind of confidence where, when Fields took the field, you felt like Chicago still had a chance to win this game. And that’s something Bears fans haven’t had in a long time.

There was plenty to digest from Monday’s game, which also included the poor officiating. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s brutal loss to Pittsburgh:

Alyssa Barbieri

You never come away from a loss feeling good, but it’s hard not to feel encouraged about the future of the Bears following Justin Fields’ coming-out party on Monday Night Football.

Fields stepped up in a big way on the road on a prime-time stage in a game that didn’t go their way. In fact, it looked like this was just going to be another poor Bears offensive effort from the get-go. That is, until Fields took over. That’s all in Fields’ development, where you can see him growing more confident by the week. And after he led what should’ve been the game-winning touchdown drive, it felt like he had arrived.

I’m not one to blame officiating for a loss, but that’s been the case in two of Chicago’s losses this season — the Packers and now the Steelers. But, somehow, this Pittsburgh loss was so much worse. It wasn’t just one thing, it was several — several that directly impacted the final result. Although Chicago did plenty to ruin their own chances.

The questionable taunting penalty on Cassius Marsh. The unfairness in the roughing the passer calls with Justin Fields. The phantom low block call on James Daniels that negated a Bears touchdown. And so many more.

But the hope is Bears fans won’t look back at this game as the time where the refs screwed them out of a win. The hope is they’ll look back at this game as the moment they knew Justin Fields was Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

Brendan Sugrue

This was a tale of two halves, wasn’t it? Things looked bleak from the jump when the Bears couldn’t establish a rhythm on offense and went down 14-0 early. I half-expected the Steelers to roll over the Bears and make it 24-0 at halftime. But Justin Fields rallied the team and, with some help from special teams, got the Bears in prime position to win the game. The loss hurts, especially considering the inconsistent officiating that seems to plague the Bears, but we’re seeing a franchise quarterback develop in front of our own eyes.

Fields not only showed Bears fans what he’s capable of; he showed the entire league. He brought the Bears back from the dead in a hostile environment in what should have been a win. There are no good losses or moral victories, but when it comes to Fields, this is certainly one of them. The same can’t be said for the coaching staff because discipline issues were apparent all night long. Though the officiating was poor, some of their penalties were still inexcusable on both sides of the ball. Hopefully the front office sees the good with Fields while also seeing the bad with Matt Nagy. That’s how I look at this game.

Ryan Fedrau

So close but so far away is the way I’d describe this game. The Bears fell down early to the Steelers but found a way to make it close and even take the league late in the 4th. Cairo Santos had a chance to win the game at the buzzard with a game-winning field goal, but he was just short.

I give Justin Fields credit, the team looked good in the second half. He was moving the ball well and looked like he was going to do enough to win this football game.

Deep down, it just come downs to penalties. There were many blown calls by the referees on both sides that ultimately cost the game for Chicago. A few on that last drive set the Steelers up to make the game 26-20. Even with the Bears touchdown on their second to last drive, it wasn’t enough to win. At 3-6, it’ll take a lot to salvage the season, if it isn’t already over.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

