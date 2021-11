Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Apple CEO Tim Cook said he personally owns crypto and he had been interested in crypto "for a while." "I do. I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio. I’m not giving anyone investment advice by the way," Cook said at the DealBook conference, asked whether he owns bitcoin (BTC) or ethereum (ETH). He didn't specify which cryptoasset he owns. The CEO rejected that Apple might invest in crypto. Also, while they don't have immediate plans to start accepting crypto payments "there are other things that we are definitely looking at," per the New York Times.

