Winter is quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean you have to retreat inside your home for all those months. With a few touches, you can have a functioning and warm patio during wintertime.

Learn how you can enjoy your patio in the winter with these additions.

Windbreak Wall

One way to make your patio usable during the winter is to install a windbreak wall, also called a wind screen. This can be either a screen, fence, or wall that blocks the wind, and they’re effective at deflecting frigid wind, giving you the ability to increase your living space during the winter months. You’ll still be able to see your view and stay warm.

Outdoor Fireplace

Installing an outdoor fireplace on your patio is the ultimate way to spend winter afternoons. Not only do these fixtures provide warmth and comfort, but you can extend your relaxing into activities like cooking dinner or roasting marshmallows with the kids. When you’re exploring outdoor fireplace options, you’ll want to consider factors like your yard’s size and what you’ll use your fireplace for to find the structure that suits your patio best.

Enclosed Patio

If you live in a region that experiences particularly brutal winters, you might need more than a windbreak wall or outdoor fireplace. Enclosing your patio can be a solution for homes at a more northerly latitude that could benefit from more square footage. Depending on your budget, you can choose plastic or glass walls.

Pillows & Throws

Whether you have an enclosed patio, a windbreak wall, or an outdoor fireplace, you can make the space cozier by adding pillows and throws. Even with an enclosed patio, it won’t be as insulated as the rest of your home, and it can get drafty. A few throws and pillows can keep you and your guests comfortable.

Extra Lighting

A patio space can feel stark, but lighting makes a huge difference regarding the ambience of an outdoor space. String lights can give you a festive feel, while lanterns and candles can make the area feel more intimate.

Patio Bar

What about a bar, too? Creating an outdoor bar is relatively simple with a bar cart. Add your favorite libations and some glassware, and you can entertain friends and family throughout the wintertime.

Exploring how you can enjoy your patio in the winter will help you add more living space to your home and give you more space to celebrate the holidays!