CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How You Can Enjoy Your Patio in the Winter

By Kayla Keena
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rxzP_0crC2bHI00

Winter is quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean you have to retreat inside your home for all those months. With a few touches, you can have a functioning and warm patio during wintertime.

Learn how you can enjoy your patio in the winter with these additions.

Windbreak Wall

One way to make your patio usable during the winter is to install a windbreak wall, also called a wind screen. This can be either a screen, fence, or wall that blocks the wind, and they’re effective at deflecting frigid wind, giving you the ability to increase your living space during the winter months. You’ll still be able to see your view and stay warm.

Outdoor Fireplace

Installing an outdoor fireplace on your patio is the ultimate way to spend winter afternoons. Not only do these fixtures provide warmth and comfort, but you can extend your relaxing into activities like cooking dinner or roasting marshmallows with the kids. When you’re exploring outdoor fireplace options, you’ll want to consider factors like your yard’s size and what you’ll use your fireplace for to find the structure that suits your patio best.

Enclosed Patio

If you live in a region that experiences particularly brutal winters, you might need more than a windbreak wall or outdoor fireplace. Enclosing your patio can be a solution for homes at a more northerly latitude that could benefit from more square footage. Depending on your budget, you can choose plastic or glass walls.

Pillows & Throws

Whether you have an enclosed patio, a windbreak wall, or an outdoor fireplace, you can make the space cozier by adding pillows and throws. Even with an enclosed patio, it won’t be as insulated as the rest of your home, and it can get drafty. A few throws and pillows can keep you and your guests comfortable.

Extra Lighting

A patio space can feel stark, but lighting makes a huge difference regarding the ambience of an outdoor space. String lights can give you a festive feel, while lanterns and candles can make the area feel more intimate.

Patio Bar

What about a bar, too? Creating an outdoor bar is relatively simple with a bar cart. Add your favorite libations and some glassware, and you can entertain friends and family throughout the wintertime.

Exploring how you can enjoy your patio in the winter will help you add more living space to your home and give you more space to celebrate the holidays!

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

Here's How Long You Should Leave Your Candles Burning This Winter

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We're reaching peak candle season—that time of year when we swap sunlight for candlelight and get cozy. While it's tempting to keep the fire burning all night long, there is a limit on how much time you should keep a candle lit. Here's how to know when it's time to blow it out.
LIFESTYLE
KELOLAND TV

How you can continue to keep KELOLAND warm this fall and winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 8th annual Keep KELOLAND Warm coat drive has come to a close at Lewis Drug locations in Sioux Falls, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still donate your new and gently used winter wear. Well over 100 coats from the Keep KELOLAND Warm drive...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows Throws
Salisbury Post

Cody Craddock: Beekeeping a hobby you can enjoy at home

Honeybees are amazing insects that are beneficial to agricultural crops. Some scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat wouldn’t be possible without honeybees. This is because while a bee collects pollen it visits thousands of flowers and in the process, it may unknowingly brush pollen against the reproductive parts of a flower, which in turn produces a fruit or seed.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FIRST For Women

This Drink You Already Know and Love Can Boost Your Mood This Winter

Nothing is quite as comforting as the smell of fresh coffee in the morning. Whether you prefer a cappuccino, a latte, or just a little cream and sugar, we can all agree that a smooth, warm cup of joe makes us feel energized and even a little happier. For many of us, it can turn a crabby morning into a good one. Interestingly, there may be a scientific reason for that. The benefits of coffee aren’t all in your head – metaphorically, that is. Coffee can literally affect your brain in a positive way.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
countryliving.com

Walking your dog in the dark? Here's how to keep you and your pup safe this winter

Night walking with your dog is challenging and demands safety precautions. In addition to gearing up against the cold, it's important to use caution and common sense when walking your dog in the dark— from increasing visibility to getting your pup an LED collar. Walking at night can be unnerving...
PETS
furniturefashion.com

Home Renovation Ideas To Consider

Your home is your most valuable asset. Reshaping your property can improve your quality of life. A renovated home gives extra room for you and your family to use and enjoy. We hope you like our recommendations! Just so you know, we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Thank you for using our links, it is much appreciated.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SCDNReports

Top 5 Woodturning Projects for Beginners

Woodturning is an enjoyable hobby that many people find interesting. You can create everything from bowls to rocking chairs. However, as a beginner, you need to understand the basics of woodturning. Before you attempt a big project, check out the top five woodturning projects for beginners. Bangles. As a beginner...
HOBBIES
Middletown Press

How you can help your local Shoreline food pantry

The directors of two shoreline food pantries are worried about the impact of recent food cost hikes on providing meals to those in need. They stress that they count on individual donors in the community. “People are incredibly generous,” said Amy Hollis, executive director of Shoreline Soup Kitchen & Pantries.
BRANFORD, CT
KSNT News

How you can save money on your energy bill as winter weather approaches

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Many people saw snow flurries in Northeast Kansas today, getting people to bring out the winter coats and turn up the thermostat. But, winter weather doesn’t always have to mean a higher energy bill. Evergy spokesperson Andrew Baker said that it can mean quite the opposite. He said there are many different things […]
TOPEKA, KS
scoopcharlotte.com

Winter 2021 Update: Heated Patios Around Charlotte

Winter is just around the corner (I know, we can’t believe it either), but that shouldn’t stop you from living your best life dining al fresco. We’ve updated our heated patio options around town so you can get out and enjoy a happy & warm meal with fam & friends; organized by neighborhood for your convenience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SCDNReports

Clothing Mistakes That Make Men Look Messy

Men want to navigate the world with confidence and style. Your clothing should represent your elegance and savviness. However, there are clothing mistakes that make men look messy all around us. If you want to avoid these nasty habits, read on to learn about the common and egregious examples. Leaving...
APPAREL
Robb Report

From Candles to Cookware, 23 Stylish Housewarming Gifts Holiday Hosts Will Love

Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion, housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your chosen gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chose, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use. But housewarming gifts also reflect on your thoughtfulness as a guest—ultimately, they’re a way you can help a friend or holiday...
HOME & GARDEN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
79K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy