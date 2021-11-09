Qatar Islamic Bank launches video banking

Italy-based paytech company Nexi has launched its Pay-by-Account (PagoinConto) service, a new alternative payment method. Pay-by-Account uses the Open Banking technology to allow users to pay directly from the current accounts of all Italian banks and some large international banks. The Pay-by-Account service will be immediately available for Nexi’s merchants and their partner banks in Italy and, in the future, it will also be available for the other Nexi Group markets as well as for other PSPs as an alternative payment system. The Pay-by-Account service is natively designed for a digital and mobile-first experience, both for ecommerce and omni-channel/in-store payments. It is integrated with payment gateways, back-end, and store management software.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO