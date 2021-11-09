Hitachi Vantara And Rainforest Connection Expand Partnership To Protect Rainforests Through Data And AI
Partnership to be featured at COP26, highlighting how data-driven solutions and predictive analytics are fundamental to addressing climate change and stopping illegal logging in Sumatra. Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), is expanding its partnership with Rainforest...aithority.com
