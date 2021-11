Company Partners with SAP with an Eye on SAP S/4HANA Transformation. The German IT company LeanIX, an SAP partner since February 2021, announced that its Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) is now listed on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Integrated via an interface with SAP Signavio® Process Manager, LeanIX’s EAM provides comprehensive data on applications, interfaces and user groups. This transparency for businesses into their existing IT and SAP landscape is also one of the key factors for successfully shaping SAP S/4HANA® based transformations. LeanIX EAM is now available to businesses using SAP solutions worldwide.

