COVID-19 forced healthcare organizations to make a huge leap forward in their digital transformation roadmaps. Although many companies had plans on the books to advance telemedicine, the crisis revealed that virtual care is not only possible but in many cases is also preferred by patients. Virtual care also offers an opportunity to enhance the patient experience, improve population health, reduce costs and improve the work-life of healthcare providers — the quadruple aim of healthcare.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO