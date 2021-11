The Class of 2020 had its senior spring cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this weekend, many members of the class came back to campus for Homecoming. For some, it was the first time they had been back since March 2020. With the football team’s big win against Wesleyan, the bouncy houses at the Homecoming carnival, and a return to popular Spring Street restaurants, members of the Class of 2020 were able to enjoy a day back in the place they called home pre-pandemic.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO