The UNC men’s basketball team will take the court in an official capacity for the first time Friday night, when they face Elizabeth City State in an exhibition game at the Dean Smith Center. It will also be the first game featuring Hubert Davis as the team’s head coach, though it will not count toward his official record at Carolina. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO