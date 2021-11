Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP 1 - Hosted by Nutritious. This week we are launching our newest podcast dedicated to the latest and greatest promos curated by DJ/Producer Nutritious. Here you will find unreleased tunes that have been carefully curated across house, mid-tempo, and everything in between. So if you are a DJ or just a fan of the genres, tune in to get the jump on what's on the horizon. This weekly podcast gives you an all-killer, no-filler approach to leveling you up with the hottest new cuts in roughly 30 minutes. No time wasters here kids, we hope you thoroughly enjoy it - share it - and listen again.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO