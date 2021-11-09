CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

6.55pm GMT: Watch Port Vale v Liverpool U21s

By Official Site of Liverpool
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds' third and final fixture in Northern Group D sees them travel to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Watch highlights now: Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane were on the scoresheet for the Reds before a fightback from the visitors to share the points. Look back on the best bits of the game in the video above. LFCTV GO subscribers can enjoy the best bits of the match action in the video...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Team news: Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Brighton

The Reds make two changes from last weekend’s emphatic 5-0 win at Manchester United, with the Senegalese forward replacing Diogo Jota in the XI. The other alteration sees Curtis Jones come in for the injured James Milner, while Naby Keita is fit enough to start at Anfield this afternoon and Tyler Morton is named on the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Order your Liverpool v Atletico Madrid matchday programme now

If the eye-catching front cover wasn’t enticing enough, inside Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas rate LFC’s European campaign so far and manager Jürgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson analyse the Atletico threat in their respective columns. Elsewhere, the club’s head of nutrition Mona Nemmer lifts the lid on her...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vale Park#Reds#Lfctv Go#T C
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Live Watchalong - YouTube

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield later on, with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to secure safe passage through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Youtube Watchalong: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPLrk5g4noU. The Reds have won three out of three in their group, defeating Los Rojiblancos, Porto and AC Milan in...
LIVERPOOL, NY
goal.com

Liverpool v Atlético Madrid Live Commentary, 03/11/2021

54' MISS! Tsimikas leaves Carrasco on the floor on the left before floating a lovely cross in from the byline. Jota is unmarked in the middle again, but he just takes his eye of it and it bounces off his shoulder, taking it wide. 52' Joao Felix slid in on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

West Ham v Liverpool: Last time out

West Ham host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Mohamed Salah ended a run of seven games without a goal by netting twice as the Reds eased to a 3-1 win at London Stadium in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Novibet – Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Offer

It’s Liverpool v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and you don’t want to miss this Novibet free bet offer! Place a £30.00+ bet on Liverpool v Atletico Madrid and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Liverpool have scored 19 goals in their first five away Premier League games this season. Only two sides have ever scored more at this stage of an English top-flight season - Manchester United in 1907-08 and Manchester City in 2011-12 (both 20). West Ham have made the fewest changes to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

West Ham v Liverpool: match preview

Despite Wednesday’s European win, Liverpool need a response after squandering a 2-0 lead and dropping two points at home to Brighton last weekend. Jürgen Klopp’s side cannot afford many slip-ups if they are to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the league and they will probably have to be at their best when they visit fourth-placed West Ham, who will leapfrog Liverpool if they record a fourth consecutive league win. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool, Chelsea watching Fulham teen Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool and Chelsea are watching Fulham teen Fabio Carvalho. Fulham believe Carvalho's head has been turned by interest from Real Madrid yet there are offers in the Premier League that are also being considered. Liverpool, Chelsea and Southampton have all been monitoring his situation with an eye of taking advantage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Watching Arnaut Danjuma for January

Liverpool FC was reported to have some interest in Arnaut Danjuma over the summer. Instead, the 24-year-old Dutch winger moved from Bournemouth to Villareal for £21m, and has continued his fine form, with seven goals and two assists from his 15 appearances so far. On the latest episode of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

How to watch Atalanta v United

Despite recent mixed form domestically, the Reds sit top of Group F at the halfway stage and can take control of the group with a second victory over Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in a fortnight. The 3-2 win at Old Trafford in October wasn’t exactly short of drama, so expect...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy