6.55pm GMT: Watch Port Vale v Liverpool U21s

Despite Wednesday’s European win, Liverpool need a response after squandering a 2-0 lead and dropping two points at home to Brighton last weekend. Jürgen Klopp’s side cannot afford many slip-ups if they are to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the league and they will probably have to be at their best when they visit fourth-placed West Ham, who will leapfrog Liverpool if they record a fourth consecutive league win. Jacob Steinberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO