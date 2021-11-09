6.55pm GMT: Watch Port Vale v Liverpool U21s

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane were on the scoresheet for the Reds before a fightback from the visitors to share the points. Look back on the best bits of the game in the video above. LFCTV GO subscribers can enjoy the best bits of the match action in the video...
The Reds make two changes from last weekend’s emphatic 5-0 win at Manchester United, with the Senegalese forward replacing Diogo Jota in the XI. The other alteration sees Curtis Jones come in for the injured James Milner, while Naby Keita is fit enough to start at Anfield this afternoon and Tyler Morton is named on the bench.
Which left-back do you think Jurgen Klopp should pick in Liverpool's game at Anfield against Brighton?. This week's match opinion piece is based on Liverpool's current left-back situation. With Andy Robertson a bit out of form, this could be the perfect opportunity for Kostas Tsimikas to come in. Damon. I'm...
If the eye-catching front cover wasn’t enticing enough, inside Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas rate LFC’s European campaign so far and manager Jürgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson analyse the Atletico threat in their respective columns. Elsewhere, the club’s head of nutrition Mona Nemmer lifts the lid on her...
Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield later on, with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to secure safe passage through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Youtube Watchalong: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPLrk5g4noU. The Reds have won three out of three in their group, defeating Los Rojiblancos, Porto and AC Milan in...
Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on Naby Keita's injury. Liverpool lost Naby Keita against Brighton due to an injury. After the game, Jurgen Klopp said that Keita felt his...
Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on Thiago and Fabinho's fitness. Liverpool have lacked midfield prowess ever since Thiago and Fabinho have both been sidelined. They were two massive holes...
54' MISS! Tsimikas leaves Carrasco on the floor on the left before floating a lovely cross in from the byline. Jota is unmarked in the middle again, but he just takes his eye of it and it bounces off his shoulder, taking it wide. 52' Joao Felix slid in on...
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday November 3, 8pm GMT. Liverpool will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League group stage when Atletico Madrid visit Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds have taken nine points from nine available so far and will advance to...
West Ham host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Mohamed Salah ended a run of seven games without a goal by netting twice as the Reds eased to a 3-1 win at London Stadium in January.
Ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Speaks About his team's recent woes in defence. This season, Liverpool have conceded leads to Brentford, AC Milan, Manchester City, Brighton and tomorrow's opponents Atletico Madrid. Only coming away with two victories in those. Jurgen...
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should celebrate being with their supporters when they host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. Atletico's last visit to Anfield in March 2020 proved to be the final game played in England before the country went into lockdown because of Covid-19. It was also...
Liverpool have scored 19 goals in their first five away Premier League games this season. Only two sides have ever scored more at this stage of an English top-flight season - Manchester United in 1907-08 and Manchester City in 2011-12 (both 20). West Ham have made the fewest changes to...
Despite Wednesday’s European win, Liverpool need a response after squandering a 2-0 lead and dropping two points at home to Brighton last weekend. Jürgen Klopp’s side cannot afford many slip-ups if they are to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the league and they will probably have to be at their best when they visit fourth-placed West Ham, who will leapfrog Liverpool if they record a fourth consecutive league win. Jacob Steinberg.
West Ham manager David Moyes earned his first win in 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L10) across spells with Everton, Man Utd, Sunderland and West Ham. It was also the Hammers’ first win in 11 league meetings with the Reds (D2 L8).
Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford in Saturday's early kick off. After Liverpool's thrashing of United two weeks ago, the Red Devils will be on their guard to ensure the same thing doesn't happen against Pep Guardiola's team. City currently sit in third place in the Premier...
Liverpool and Chelsea are watching Fulham teen Fabio Carvalho. Fulham believe Carvalho's head has been turned by interest from Real Madrid yet there are offers in the Premier League that are also being considered. Liverpool, Chelsea and Southampton have all been monitoring his situation with an eye of taking advantage...
Liverpool FC was reported to have some interest in Arnaut Danjuma over the summer. Instead, the 24-year-old Dutch winger moved from Bournemouth to Villareal for £21m, and has continued his fine form, with seven goals and two assists from his 15 appearances so far. On the latest episode of his...
Despite recent mixed form domestically, the Reds sit top of Group F at the halfway stage and can take control of the group with a second victory over Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in a fortnight. The 3-2 win at Old Trafford in October wasn’t exactly short of drama, so expect...
