Bobby Shmurda “Splash,” Travis Scott “Escape Plan,” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.21

After years of being locked up in prison, Bobby Shmurda has finally returned the rap game with some new material and though it’s not exactly what the streets been asking for, it’s good to see Bobby making up for lost time.

In his new visuals to “Splash,” the Brooklyn rapper throws himself a pool party and invites every woman in New York City to attend and welcome him home by twerking and turning up in the pool. Bobby meanwhile steals the scene by showing off his Michael Jackson dance skills. Can’t say we saw that coming.

Back in Houston Travis Scott shows how he’s living and for his clip to “Escape Plan” politics in his spiffy mansion where his dogs and security guards make sure intruders catch a bad one if they try to pull up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Pressa featuring Rowdy Rebel, Nino Man, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “SPLASH”

TRAVIS SCOTT – “ESCAPE PLAN”

PRESSA FT. ROWDY REBEL – “DEAD BODY”

DON Q & B LOVEE – “COME FIND US”

NINO MAN – “WHOA”

MONEY MAN – “BLOCKCHAIN”

JMSN – “WHAT DID I GET MYSELF INTO”

KEY GLOCK – “SOMETHING BOUT ME”

